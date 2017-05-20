Clyde name Jim Chapman as new manager

Clyde have announced the appointment of Jim Chapman as manager.

Chapman moves from fellow League Two side Annan Athletic after more than four years at Galabank.

The Bully Wee had been under interim charge after Peter MacDonald and Jon Paul McGovern took over management duties following the resignation of Barry Ferguson in February with the side in eighth place. They finished the season in ninth.

Chapman led Annan to third-place but they fell to Forafr Athletic 6-4 in the play-offs to reach League One. The 51-year-old signs a two-year deal.

Norrie Innes, Clyde chairman, told the club’s website: “The board has just completed a rigorous appointment process and Jim was one of a most impressive list of candidates interested in the post.

“Jim progressed immediately to the shortlist stage and at this point the board were challenged in their considerations, as the candidates certainly were, in their respective ways, very different. It was an essential requirement that the manager meets the necessary criteria, but also, beyond that, has the core human qualities that will help to shape the footballing and social culture at the club.

“Over the years, Jim has contributed a lot to the game and sport in general and this has largely been within the environment of the very demanding lower leagues. He now has the appetite for a fresh challenge. Jim has left Annan Athletic - and the many good people at a fine club - to help Clyde progress to a higher level. He demonstrated a very strong desire to join Clyde and this was very important to us.

“Jim is looking forward to working closely with myself and the board, as we are with him, on the challenge of rebuilding the squad for the season ahead. Step by step, we will use our best endeavours to make real and sustainable progress on the footballing side. We all know that winning three points is the oxygen to so many things within and around the club and that is what we will focus on.

“I would also like to thank all those who applied for the position, especially Peter MacDonald and Jon Paul McGovern who both have very real qualities that will serve them well in the future.”

Chapman has an abundance of lower league managerial experience having managed Albion Rovers, Dumbarton, who he led to a League Two title, and, latterly, Annan over the last 12 years. Previously, he had a successful spell in charge of Kilmarnock Ladies.