Clyde appoint League Cup winner Danny Lennon as new manager

Clyde have brought League Cup-winning manager Danny Lennon back to football after a gap of 18 months after he came out on top of a list of over 30 applicants to replace Jim Chapman, who was sacked a fortnight ago.

Lennon, who played with six Scottish clubs including Hibs, Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle, is no stranger to the bottom tier having starting his management career as a player and a boss at Cowdenbeath, who he led to successive promotions and left them in 2010 for a St Mirren side who were then in the top flight.

A 3-2 win over Hearts took the League Cup to Paisley in March 2013, but he was not offered a new deal at the club at the end of the following season.

Lennon, who had a one-match stint as Scotland under-21 manager in February 2015, joined Alloa in April 2015 and kept the Wasps in the Championship via the play-off. However, after a disappointing run of results at the start of the next season there was a parting of the ways in December.

His next post was helping Airdrie out following their head coach Eddie Wolecki-Black’s stroke in March 2016.

Lennon has been in Clyde’s thoughts for the past week, as chairman Norrie Innes explained: “This exciting appointment comes on the back of an intensive fortnight for the club. We wanted to appoint a manager who has the requisite knowledge, experience and ability to develop each player further and strengthen the talents and capabilities of the team and staff.

“In preparation for his interview, Danny attended the game against Stirling Albion and demonstrated his strong desire for the job by presenting his own detailed match analysis. He has a very impressive record and a substantial skill set which is what we need to develop a stronger footballing structure and positive culture within the club.

“Danny spoke with passion and intelligence and he very much welcomes the challenges ahead. We are committed to assisting and supporting the manager, staff and players in delivering better performances and results.”

Lennon said: “I am delighted to return to the game and I know that I have a great platform to work with at Clyde. I have been impressed with the club’s plans and I am looking forward to playing a part in making them happen.”