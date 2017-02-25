Barry Ferguson’s future as manager of Clyde in doubt

Barry Ferguson’s future as manager of Clyde is in doubt following the 1-0 loss to Annan Athletic at Galabank.

Ferguson met with the Broadwood side’s board immediately after the defeat which saw the team drop to eighth place in League 2. It was Clyde’s tenth league match in a row without a win.

The former Scotand captain, who has been manager since June 2014, is understood to have offered his resignation.

Clyde would not comment last night but are believed to be trying to persuade Ferguson to sleep on his decision.

If Ferguson does step down it will inevitably lead to speculation about a role for him in any new management set-up at Rangers. The Ibrox side remain in limbo following the departure of Mark Warburton. Ferguson is close to Alex McLeish who has been linked with a return to Rangers.