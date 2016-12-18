Winter break ‘massive’ for Celtic says Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers stressed the importance of the January break for Celtic after their 2-1 win over Dundee on Saturday re-established their 11-point lead at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership table.

In the midst of a trying nine-game December, the Hoops manager made five changes to his side – one enforced due to the suspension of skipper Scott Brown.

The champions, who are unbeaten in 20 domestic games this season, now prepare for the visit of Partick Thistle on Tuesday when more changes are promised by Rodgers, who is looking forward to taking and replenishing stock during that period.

He said: “I know every club is different but for us it is absolutely massive. It will be a welcome break for us.

“One, to recover the body and the mind and to prepare for the second part of the season and in that period reflect on how the first part of the season has gone to look at the areas where we can do better.

“And then obviously maybe add one or two signings to come in and then really kick on in the second part of the season.

“The players have been phenomenal in their work, they are performing really well.”