Willie Henderson: Don’t blame Mark Warburton for points gap

Mark Warburton is making the best of a bad hand as Rangers manager, according to Ibrox luminary Willie Henderson.

The former Scotland winger believes the footballing and fiscal advantages Celtic have over their fellow Glasgow side mean that the 19-point gap between the clubs at present has to be accepted as the shape of things to come.

Henderson “can’t see, with the way things are going, that there’s any way to stop Celtic doing 10 in a row”, but maintains Warburton, pictured, cannot be implicated in that dreaded outcome. And when the Parkhead club start next season pitching for their seventh straight title, the 72-year-old believes that Warburton will merit the opportunity to present a sterner challenge to them.

“I think he’s done very well considering he’s working with one hand tied behind his back. He has limited amounts of money to spend on players,” said Henderson.

“At the moment there is a strong chance Rangers could finish second. I have never been happy in my life to finish second top to Celtic.

“But, under the circumstances, I don’t think we were ever going to win the league. I don’t think there is any other manager who could have done better than Mark Warburton. I don’t know any other manager that would take the league off Celtic. I think each time, if the man has the right materials, he will bring improvement to the club. There’s only so much he can do with what he’s got.

“I just don’t see it [stopping 10-in-a-row].Brendan Rodgers is a huge step forward from the last manager Celtic had. He’s done a great job, there’s been money to spend and it’s been done wisely. That’s the big thing. It comes down to nothing else but money. Rangers can’t spend the money that Celtic spend.”