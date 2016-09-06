Willie Collum to referee Celtic v Rangers

The vastly experienced Willie Collum has been confirmed as referee for Saturday’s Celtic v Rangers match.

His assistants will be Frank Connor and Douglas Ross. The fourth official has been named as Kevin Clancy.

Within minutes of the appointment being made Scottish bookmaker McBookie.com announced it was offering 2/1 that there will be a red card in the game and 5/2 that there will be a penalty.

Paul Petrie, McBookie.com’s spokesman, said: “2/1 is a lot shorter than you would normally expect for a league match but we expect it to be a hugely popular bet – especially now that Collum has got the gig.”

Celtic are 4/6 favourites to win the game with McBookie, with the draw 16/5 and Rangers 9/2.

Petrie added, “There is no doubt that Rangers supporters will back their team but the rest of the nation is expecting an easy win for Celtic. Celtic -2 goals at 4/1 is proving popular and people are even going for -3 at 10/1.”

