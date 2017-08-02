Who are Celtic’s potential opponents in the Champions League play-off?

The five possible obstacles that stand between Celtic and the Champions League group stages.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Celtic could meet the Israeli side at the same stage of the competition for the second season in a row after winning through 5-4 on aggregate last August.

Qarabag

The Azerbaijani side have made the play-off round for the first time having been eliminated at the third-round qualifying stage in the last three years. Two years ago they lost out to Celtic as Dedryck Boyata’s first leg goal was enough to separate the sides.

Astana

Another familiar foe Celtic could face, the Kazakhstan champions were eliminated by Brendan Rodgers’ men at the third-round stage in last season’s qualifying campaign.

Slavia Prague

After winning their first Czech League title in eight years, Slavia are now two games away from the group stages after defeating BATE Borisov on away goals. They haven’t faced Scottish competition in Europe since losing to Hearts in the Uefa Cup back in 1993.

Rijeka

Winners of their first ever Croatian title last season, Rijeka will be familiar to Scottish football fans for the stunning 5-2 aggregate defeat to Aberdeen in 2015-16 Europa League qualifying.

READ MORE - Rosenborg 0-1 Celtic (agg 0-1): Forrest stunner sees Celtic advance