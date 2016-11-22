Where are they now? The Celtic team that beat Barcelona 2-1

In honour of Celtic taking on Barcelona in the Champions League at Parkhead this Wednesday evening, we look back at the famous match from 2012 and find out what the home side’s heroes are up to these days

GK - Fraser Forster

The towering ‘keeper was in imperious form in November 2012, keeping Lionel Messi, Alexis Sanchez and Pedro at bay until injury time when Messi poked the ball home after Celtic had gone 2-0 up. Less than two years later and he had moved to Southampton, where he is currently the first choice goalie. Has won six caps for England since 2013.

DR - Mikael Lustig

The Swedish defender had joined Celtic in January 2012, after signing a pre-contract agreement with the Hoops amid interest from Espanyol and Fulham. He enjoyed a positive start to the 2012/13 season, scoring his first goal for the club in a 2-2 draw against Hibernian before playing 72 minutes of this tie before making way for young striker Tony Watt. Lustig is still at Celtic, having made over 150 appearances for the Parkhead side.

DC - Efe Ambrose

The Nigerian defender has made more than 160 appearances for Celtic since signing from Ashdod in the summer of 2012, and vowed before the match to ‘give his best ever performance’ for the Hoops. Despite some high-profile errors in more recent matches Ambrose, like his fellow defenders, gave the performance of his life. Despite a £300,000 bid from Standard Liege in August, the deal fell through and Ambrose remains at Celtic.

DC - Kelvin Wilson

The big defender joined from his hometown club Nottingham Forest in July 2011 and although his time at Celtic was hampered by injury, he still made 76 appearances and was singled out for praise in both games against Barcelona.

He returned to Forest in August 2013 but managed just nine appearances that season and although he made 42 further appearances for the club, he joined Rotherham at the start of August.

DL - Adam Matthews

The Welshman was just 20 when he lined up to face one of the most fearsome attacks in European football but showed composure beyond his years and, along with his fellow defenders, was minutes from keeping a clean sheet until the mercurial Messi popped up in stoppage time. Moved to Sunderland for £2 million in July 2015, but struggled with injuries and is currently on loan at Bristol City.

MR - Kris Commons

Commons started on the right flank but made a number of crucial blocks in defence to deny Andres Iniesta and Jordi Alba, as well as snuffing out crosses from Dani Alves and Xavi. A combination of injury and the arrival of Brendan Rodgers has seen Commons fall out of favour at Celtic, and he has been linked with a reunion with former boss Neil Lennon at Hibs.

MC - Victor Wanyama

The Kenyan star scored the opening goal for Celtic after 21 minutes, outjumping Alba and powering a header past Valdes from Mulgrew’s corner. Just 21, Wanyama’s goal and his performances for Celtic caught the eye of Southampton, and he joined the Saints for a Scottish record fee of £12.5 million. In summer this year, he was signed by Tottenham Hotspur for £11 million.

MC - Joe Ledley

One of two Welshmen in the starting line-up, Ledley and his fellow midfielders more than matched up to the likes of Iniesta and Xavi. Ledley joined Celtic in 2010, staying for four years, 157 matches and 30 goals. He eventually joined Crystal Palace in January 2014, and scored on his debut against West Bromwich Albion.

ML - Charlie Mulgrew

Utility man Mulgrew’s corner led to the opening goal and he nearly got his name on the scoresheet after a mix-up between Victor Valdes and Marc Bartra, but the midfielder recovered just in time. Made more than 200 appearances for Celtic in all competitions between 2010 and 2016, and joined Blackburn Rovers in the summer.

FC - Georgios Samaras

The Greek striker reserved some of his best performances in the hoops for big European nights. He made a couple of crucial blocks as Celtic threw everything in front of the ball, and was replaced by Beram Kayal with 12 minutes remaining. Joined West Brom from Celtic in 2014, but after just eight appearances joined Saudi side Al-Hilal. Currently plying his trade for North American Soccer League side Rayo Oklahoma City.

FC - Miku

Venezuelan striker Miku made just 14 appearances for Celtic after signing on loan from Getafe - including this famous victory. The 27-year-old led the attack with Samaras, but failed to find the net. He later told the media in his homeland that he regretted the decision to join Celtic and returned to Getafe before signing for Qatari outfit Al-Gharafa. Currently at Spanish side Rayo Vallecano.

SUBS

Lukasz Zaluska

The former Dundee United goalkeeper spent six years at Celtic, mainly as an understudy, before moving to Darmstadt in Germany and then onto Wisla Krakow in summer 2016.

Marcus Fraser

Central defender Fraser was an unused substitute, and ended up making just two appearances for Celtic, one of which was against Rennes in the Europa League the previous year. He joined Cowdenbeath on loan in September 2014, but moved permanently to Ross County in January 2015 after being released by Celtic.

Paddy McCourt

Cult hero McCourt was also an unused sub, and made more than 80 appearances for Celtic after joining from Derry City. A bit-part player in his final two seasons, he eventually left in the summer of 2013 and has since played for Barnsley, Brighton, Notts County, Luton Town and Glenavon.

John Herron

Like fellow sub Fraser, Herron made just two appearances for Celtic in total. A regular with Scotland Under-19s, Herron eventually left Celtic at the end of the 2014/15 season, joining Blackpool. He is currently on loan at Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic.

Beram Kayal

The Israeli international entered the fray as a 78th minute substitute for Samaras, and although his time at Celtic was checkered by injuries, he still made over 130 appearances for the Hoops, scoring three goals. Joined Brighton and Hove Albion in January 2015.

Dylan McGeouch

McGeouch played 27 times for Celtic between 2011 and 2015, although his appearances tended to be limited. He joined Coventry on loan in the 2013/14 season, playing eight times, before joining Hibernian on loan in August 2014. He signed for the Easter Road side permanently in August 2015 but was limited to just 19 matches in his first full season due to injuries.

Tony Watt

One of the most memorable substitutions of all time? The former Airdrie striker came on in the 72nd minute for Mikael Lustig, and ten minutes later stunned the Catalan giants as he latched onto Fraser Forster’s kick-out before placing the ball past Valdes to give Celtic a two-goal advantage. But he fell down the pecking order after the arrivals of Teemu Pukki and Amido Balde, and he was loaned to Belgian side Lierse. Despite a series of high-profile spats with manager Stanley Menzo, Watt saw out the season at Lierse but was demoted to the ‘B’ team in March. He returned to Celtic but signed a five-year deal with Standard Liege in July 2014. However, by January 2015 he had moved on and was at Charlton. He was soon on the move again, first going on loan to Cardiff and then Blackburn Rovers in January 2016. He joined Hearts on a season-long loan in July 2016.

