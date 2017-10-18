Where are they now: Celtic XI that drew 0-0 with Bayern Munich in 2003

Bayern Munich’s match with Celtic in the Champions League tonight is the first time the two sides have faced each other since 2003.

Celtic were narrowly beaten in Germany, losing 2-1 in Munich, but the return match was a 0-0 draw at Parkhead as the likes of Roy Makaay and Roque Santa Cruz couldn’t find a way past the Hoops defence.

Momo Sylla challenges current Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic for the ball. Picture: Robert Perry

Martin O’Neill’s side had contested the UEFA Cup final the previous season while Bayern, winners of Champions League in 2001, still had a number of top players in their ranks.

Here we look back at both sides from that match in Glasgow in 2003...

Celtic

Magnus Hedman - Spent three seasons at Celtic, making more than 25 appearances. Joined Italian side Ancona on loan in 2004 before Chelsea signed him as back-up. Currently goalie coach at Swedish third tier side IK Frej.

John Hartson is blocked by Robert Kovac. Picture: Robert Perry

Stanislav Varga - Played for Celtic between 2003 and 2006, eventually returning to former club Sunderland in 2006. Had a loan spell with Burnley before being released by the Black Cats at the end of the 2007/08 season. Moved into management with former youth side Odeva Lipany before switching to another former club, Tatran Presov where he took on various roles before being appointed first-team boss in 2014 until 2016.

Bobo Balde - The towering centre-half spent the best part of a decade with the Hoops, winning five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups, as well as playing in the UEFA Cup final loss to Porto. Joined Valenciennes after leaving Celtic before seeing out his career with Arles-Avignon. Returned to play for the Celtic XI during former team-mate Stiliyan Petrov’s charity match in 2013.

Jackie McNamara - McNamara junior spent 10 years at Celtic, and picked up three player of the year awards, four league titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups before spells with Aberdeen, Falkirk and Partick Thistle. Later went on to manage Partick before being lured to Dundee United in 2013, whom he left in 2015. He joined York City as manager but after barely a season stepped down. Still at the club as chief executive.

Didier Agathe - Converted from a striker to a wing back following his move from Hibs, Agathe turned out more than 180 times for Celtic during a six-year stint in which he won three league titles, three Scottish Cups and one League Cup. After Celtic came a brief spell at Aston Villa, before Agathe returned to Reunion where he spent three years playing for hometown side JS Saint-Pierroise. Now runs a football academy in the country and also returned for Petrov’s charity match in 2013.

Neil Lennon - An honours-laden seven years at Parkhead saw Lennon win five league titles, four Scottish Cups and two League Cups as a player. He returned as manager after spells at Nottingham Forest and Wycombe Wanderers, and won three league titles and two Scottish Cups. Left to join Bolton Wanderers as manager but parted ways with the Trotters by mutual consent less than two years later. In June 2016 he was appointed Hibs boss and led the Easter Road side to the Scottish Championship title and promotion. Extended his deal with Hibs until the end of the 2019/20 season earlier this year.

Stiliyan Petrov - Petrov made 312 appearances for Celtic in seven years at Parkhead, scoring 55 times. He won the league title four times and also won both the Scottish and Scottish League Cup 3 times each, before joining Aston Villa in 2006. In 2012 he was diagnosed with leukaemia and took a break from football for treatment. A year later he retired from football but in 2016, after spells as a coach with Villa’s academy and first team, expressed an interest in playing again. Trained with Villa but wasn’t offered a deal.

Chris Sutton - Another who spent a significant period of time with Celtic, Sutton played for six seasons winning eight honours. Had brief spells with Birmingham and Aston Villa before hanging up his boots and managing Lincoln for 12 months. Now does punditry for BBC Radio 5 Live as well as co-commentating for BT Sport.

Alan Thompson - Currently assistant manager at Bury, Thompson was at Celtic between 2000 and 2007. Had a loan spell with Leeds in 2007 before joining permanently that summer. Had another loan spell at Hartlepool and retired in 2008. Has had coaching spells with Newcastle United, Celtic, Birmingham and Blackpool and now works with former Kilmarnock boss Lee Clark at Gigg Lane.

Henrik Larsson - Needs no introduction. Joined Celtic in 1997, stayed until 2004 and notched an incredible 242 goals in 315 matches. Won four league titles and the Scottish Cup and League Cup twice each. Joined Barcelona in 2004 before returning to his homeland to play for Helsingborg. Had a brief spell with Manchester United and retired in 2008. Spent six years on the management circuit in Sweden, with Landskrona BoIS, Hogaborg (as assistant), Falkenberg and finally Helsingborg.

John Hartson - The Welshman enjoyed five seasons at Parkhead, winning three league titles, two Scottish Cups and one League Cup. Was voted both the Players’ Player of the Year and Football Writers’ Player of the Year in 2005. Left Celtic to join West Bromwich Albion in 2006 where he spent two years. Had a short loan spell with Norwich City in 2007 and called it a day in 2008. Diagnosed with cancer in 2009, Hartson beat the disease. Has been heavily involved in punditry since retiring, having worked for Setanta Sports, Welsh channel S4C, ITV, BBC Radio 5 Live and BT Sport.

Bayern Munich

The Bayern Munich side contained a number of top class players including goalkeeper Oliver Kahn; Willy Sagnol who would later serve as assistant and interim manager at Bayern; French international Bixente Lizarazu; current Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic; Germany international duo Michael Ballack and Jens Jeremies; Dutch striker Roy Makaay and Paraguyan hitman Roque Santa Cruz. On the bench, Bastian Schweinsteiger was an unused sub. He would go on to make 500 appearances for Bayern. Another unused sub was Brazilian midfielder Ze Roberto - who is still playing for Palmeiras in his homeland at the age of 43.