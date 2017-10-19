What the German newspapers are saying about Bayern Munich 3-0 Celtic

Germany’s newspapers contain a lot of post-match coverage and analysis following Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Celtic at the Allianz Arena last night. Here’s a quick look at what the German media are saying...

A match report in the Munich-based publication Suddeutsche Zeitung suggested that the game wasn’t a stern test for Bayern, with manager Jupp Heynckes bemoaning the number of chances that his players passed up.

However, the paper’s football writers singled out Patrick Roberts for particular praise, describing his performance as ‘courageous’ while also highlighting Cristian Gamboa’s torrid time against both David Alaba and Kingsley Coman.

A preview of the game in daily tabloid Bild said that ‘realistically, [Celtic] are only candidates for the Europa League - unless they can pull off a surprise in the Allianz Arena.

“Due to the lack of serious competition in the Scottish Premiership, Celtic are not a European heavyweight, but have a great deal of quality in their squad.”

Leigh Griffiths was described as having a ‘thankless task up front’ while Stuart Armstrong ‘played quite well in midfield’.

Zeit’s online report said that ‘Bayern’s dominance gave Celtic no chance’ while Abendzeitung also went with Heyncke’s criticism of his team despite the 3-0 win: “We have to be bright and defensive from the first to the last minute.”

Berliner Morgenpost headlined their match report: “Bayern win with ease over Celtic,” adding that Celtic were ‘lucky that [the scoreline] wasn’t higher’.

Spiegel journalist Marco Fuchs highlighted the ‘unequal duel’ between ‘the unfortunate Cristian Gamboa’ and Kingsley Coman while the publication’s match report labelled Celtic ‘harmless visitors from Glasgow’.

The Local focused on events away from the match, highlighting disgruntled Munich residents complaining about the mess Celtic fans had left in Marienplatz.

According to Suddeutsche Zeitung, around 10,000 Celtic fans were expected to travel to the city for the match but only around half that number had tickets for the game.

Focus carried quotes from Heynckes: “It was important to get back on track in the Champions League but in the second half we became a bit careless.

“Celtic had a few chances, and we still have to improve a lot.”

Sport1 had reaction from former Bayern Munich captain Lothar Matthaus, who said that the matches against Freiburg and Celtic were what Bayern needed after their defeat to PSG.

The ex-Germany international said: “The two games came at just the right time for Bayern. Freiburg [are struggling] in the Bundesliga and Celtic are also a beatable team.”