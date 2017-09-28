What the Belgian newspapers are saying about Anderlecht 0-3 Celtic

The headlines in Belgium’s papers following another 3-0 Champions League defeat for Anderlecht make for grim reading for fans of the Brussels outfit.

‘Nicolas Frutos fails his big test against weak Celtic,’ read a headline in De Standaard.

The Anderlecht team that started against Celtic was described as 'limp' by Het Nieuwsblad. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Het Nieuwsblad went with ‘Limp Anderlecht can cross off European campaign after home defeat to Celtic’.

Het Nieuwsblad journalist Jef Van Hoofstat also suggested that Frutos might not be ready for the Anderlecht job, saying: “According to Frutos, [Pieter] Gerkens and [Adrien] Trebel played a ‘great match in difficult conditions’ - but those were difficult conditions that he himself had caused.

“Frutos has repeatedly spoken of ‘his idea’ but after three games we are still not clear what that idea might be.”

Alex Teklak of La Derniere Heure suggested that caretaker boss Frutos had ‘no plan B’ but did write: “The first quarter of an hour from Anderlecht was pretty good. We saw clearly what Frutos wanted to do. The players, including the attackers, were doing a great job to make it work.”

Lukasz Teodorczyk was given a rather brutal 2/10 rating by one newspaper. Picture: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP

Het Laatste Nieuws was particularly scathing in its player ratings, marking Polish forward Lukasz Teodorczyk as 2/10, adding: “Spent more time on the ground than he did upright. Lost every header. Very, very, very weak.”

Veteran defender Olivier Deschacht (3/10) was ‘sleeping for the first goal’ while Henry Onyekuru was rated 3/10 with the comment: “Each time he was on the ball, you felt that something could happen. However, it never did. Must do more.”

A number of Belgian newspapers mulled over the possible appointment of Hein Vanhaezebrouck, the recently departed KAA Gent boss, with Frutos described as ‘not yet ready’ for the Anderlecht job by Het Nieuwsblad and Le Soir, the latter suggesting that the Argentinian lacked the relevant experience to take the top job.