Video: Watch Mikael Lustig’s bizarre dance as Sweden reach World Cup

Sweden reached the World Cup for the first time since 2006 at the expense of Italy, with none other than Celtic defender Mikael Lustig leading celebrations with a bizarre dance.

Holding the Italians to a 0-0 draw at the San Siro, Sweden won 1-0 on aggregate and consigned the Azzuri to their first World cup omission since 1958.

As Antonio Mateu Lahoz blew the full time whistle. the Swedish players rushed to a nearby Eurosport podium, mobbing the presenters and nearly collapsing the entire set.

Thankfully, in the internet age, Lustig’s bizarre dancing was caught on video for all of us to enjoy.

The right back has been capped more than 60 times for his country, and has scored six goals, the most recent against Luxembourg in an 8-0 victory in Solna in October.