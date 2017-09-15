Video shows Celtic fan sprinting across pitch to assault Kylian Mbappe

Have your say

Video has emerged showing the pitch invader from Celtic’s Champions League defeat to Paris St Germain running on the park to attack Kylian Mbappe.

John Hatton, 21, admitted assaulting the PSG star after appearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The Belfast man jumped over a metal railing and sprinted across the park before making a beeline for Mbappe.

After attempting, and missing, to strike the player with a kick, Hatton tried to run back into the stands but slipped and was accosted by stewards.

He has been banned for life from attending Celtic matches.

