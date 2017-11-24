Video: Several Celtic stars appear in 2017 Christmas advert

Have your say

Celtic have released their Christmas advert for 2017, starring multiple members of the Parkhead squad and manager Brendan Rodgers.

The premise of the ad is built around fans making their way back to Celtic Park over the holiday season by public transport, either travelling by taxi, bus or plane.

Rodgers appears as the coach driver, while Leigh Griffiths makes an appearance driving a taxi.

Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong feature as airline pilots, with Mikael Lustig and Scott Sinclair as members of the cabin crew.

It all leads back to Celtic Park where one supporter encounters life-like mannequins of Patrick Roberts and Kieran Tierney, alongside Moussa Dembele, before Craig Gordon arrives to snap a picture on a camera phone dressed as a steward.

