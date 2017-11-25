Video: Go behind the scenes of Celtic’s Christmas film

Celtic have released a follow-up to their much anticipated Christmas film with behind the scenes look at how it was made.

• READ MORE: Video: Several Celtic stars appear in 2017 Christmas advert

The eight-minute clip is presented by Gerry McCulloch, head of TV and digital media at the club, as he speaks to all involved at the various locations over two days of filming.

It starts with McCulloch in a lady’s back garden where she keeps an airplane which has been converted into a beauty studio. It was in the plane where the club filmed a jovial Scott Brown and more reserved Stuart Armstrong as pilots in the cockpit.

The next stop is the City of Glasgow College which has an indoor facility to train cabin crew. In this instance it was Scott Sinclair and Mikael Lustig, the latter is seen dancing as he is in the film.

Brendan Rodgers doesn’t have to travel far for his scene, a Citylink bus at Celtic Park. A bemused Rodgers jokes: “This wasn’t in the contract, was it?!”

• READ MORE: Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic will not ‘park the bus’

The footage finishes with Patrick Roberts and Kieran Tierney in the club store where viewers are treated to the duo doing keepie-uppies in Celtic onesies.

Tierney says “I’ve been waiting three years for this opportunity and finally got it” before he and Roberts burst out laughing.

There are also appearances from, among others, Craig Gordon shuffling around in a steward’s outfit, Leigh Griffiths in a stationary taxi and a stern Moussa Dembele.