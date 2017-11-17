Video: Celtic’s most improved players under Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has worked wonders at Celtic, as three trophies from three, two Champions League qualifications and a 63-game unbeaten run will testify.

However, perhaps the most impressive aspect of his work has been the players he’s made better over the course of his tenure.

Callum McGregor celebrates his goal against Bayern

From Stuart Armstrong to Dedryck Boyata, Celtic have saw several players who supporters wished would leave become stars of the team.

Celtic’s recent record-breaking unbeaten run can’t and won’t last indefinitely, but this group of players will still go down in history and for many that didn’t seem possible.

Take Bosnian Jozo Simunovic for one. The defender signed to Celtic in September 2015, but failed to stand out, in part due to injury.

He was almost out the door in the summer of 2016, but instead he cemented his place as a solid centre-back and turned his Parkhead fortunes around.

Captain Scott Brown believes that the difference in his performance can be attributed to Brendan Rodgers.

Brown describes the difference between Rodgers and his predecessor Ronnie Deila’s training regimes as “night and day”, having fully regained his form after a never-ending series of niggling injuries. A refreshed regime and a refreshed Brown let the captain put to bed any doubts he had about staying on as Celtic’s skipper.

Watch the video above to see Simunovic, Brown and a few more who we think have made a vast improvement as of late. Did we miss anyone?