Video: Boisterous Celtic fans take over Munich city centre

Have your say

Travelling Celtic fans are in a party mood ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

READ MORE - Kenny Dalglish: Old Firm would improve EPL but never get voted in

Thousands of Hoops supporters were filmed in the city’s centre, singing along and making the most of their trip.

Win, lose or draw, they’re there to have a good time and won’t be bothered by pre-match prognostication having the hosts as heavy favourites.

You can get odds as long as 25/1 on Brendan Rodgers’ side getting a victory over the Bundesliga giants, who won returning manager Jupp Heynckes’ first match in charge at the weekend, defeating Freiburg 5-0.

READ MORE - Where are they now: Celtic XI that drew 0-0 with Bayern Munich in 2003