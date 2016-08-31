Transfer Deadline Day Live Blog: Celtic to swoop for Brazilian international| Senderos to consider other offers| The latest news on Deadline Day

With numerous Scottish sides looking to strengthen before the transfer window slams shut, we take a look at all the latest transfer rumours, breaking news and done deals. Join in the debate by tweeting us @ScotsmanSport

09:43: Wilshere to Celtic? While he has been linked to West Brom, Crystal Palace and every Sunday league team in the country, it appears that Wilshere mania has now arrived at Celtic Park with some outlets linking the rather injury prone midfilder with a move to Glasgow. Could Champions League football make the difference?

09:32: Rangers fans are on Wag-watch today, and no, it’s not how it sounds. Striker Martyn Waghorn has been linked with a move away from Ibrox with Bristol City apparently chasing the striker. Looking on Twitter, I would say that most Rangers fans seem confident that Waghorn will stay at Ibrox, but that’s merely my opinion, after all, anything can happen on Deadline Day.

09:24: Various outlets are reporting that Charlie Mulgrew could be set to join Blackburn Rovers today. The left-back had been training with Celtic after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension. Celtic fans, would you have been keen on a Mulgrew return?

09:15: Hearts are prepared to wait until after the transfer window closes to sign a left-sided midfielder, but we aren’t sure we want to wait too long. Hearts fans, do you think your side will be featured in our blog today? Who are you hoping will arrive before the window slams shut? (More on Edinburgh Evening News)

09:05: Morning all and Happy Transfer Deadline Day. Get out your yellow tie, put on your push notifications, open your Twitter pages and feast on a day of ridiculous rumour, last minute faxes and all things inbetween. While we don’t have Jim White or Harry Redknapp leaning out the window, we will keep you up to date on the latest transfer gossip all the way until midnight. Buckle up and make a strong cup of coffee, it could be a long and interesting day!

Celtic keen on Juventus ace Hernanes

CELTIC have been linked with Juventus playmaker Hernanes.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has made a bold approach for 31-year-old Brazilian playmaker Hernanes in an ambitious attempt to bring him to Celtic Park. The midfielder, who has featured 27 times for Brazil scored 40 goals for Lazio before moving to Inter Milan and Juventus.

With the midfielder playing a bit part role in the Juve team (despite the loss of Paul Pogba) he is expected to leave Turin before today’s deadline.

Hernanes has snubbed Besiktas as well as clubs in China and the UAE during the window.

Senderos deal hanging in the balance for Rangers as two other clubs declare interest

RANGERS could lose out on former-Arsenal defender Phillipe Senderos as two other clubs declare interest in securing the services of the free agent.

Senderos left Grasshopper Zurich in his native Switzerland earlier this summer and has been on trial at Rangers as manager Mark Warburton looks to add another veteran presence to his defence.

Many expected Senderos to sign over the weekend however, the player is set to consider other options before agreeing to any move.

Senderos is a free agent so can sign after the transfer deadline tonight. (The Express)

Mulgrew linked with move to Blackburn

SCOTLAND international Charlie Mulgrew is set to sign for Blackburn Rovers after leaving Celtic in the summer.

Owen Coyle is currently in charge of Rovers and is keen to add Mulgrew to his defence today.

Watt and Wallace called into Scotland squad

HEARTS striker Tony Watt and Rangers defender Lee Wallace have been called up to the Scotland squad to face Malta after Leigh Griffiths, Keiran Tierney, James McArthur and Kevin McDonald all dropped out.

Watt scored his first Hearts goal last weekend and is included ahead of Ross McCormack and Jordan Rhodes. (The Scotsman)

Rangers rekindle interest in Toumani Diagouraga

RANGERS are set to battle it against Rotherham manager, Alan Stubbs to secure the signature of Toumani Diagouraga

The Scottish Premiership side had declared interest in the defensive midfielder but Rotherham have also declared interest in the player.

It is expected that Diagouraga will be offloaded by Leeds to make room for another midfielder.

Hibs and Rangers cited over cup final chaos

THE Scottish FA have issued notices of complaint to both Hibs and Rangers over the crowd disturbance at the conclusion of last season’s Scottish Cup final.

Hibs supporters are alleged to have caused damage to the goalposts, advertising hoardings and the LED advertising system. They are also alleged to have removed portions of the pitch surface.

Rangers fans are also said to have damaged advertising hoardings and the LED system. Both clubs have until September 6 to respond to the charges. (The Scotsman)

Gamboa faces Old Firm dash

CELTIC new boy Cristian Gamboa has vowed to be available for the first Old Firm clash of the season - despite only returning from international duty 48 hours prior to kick off.

The Costa Rican, deemed too short by West Brom boss Tony Pulis, made a flying visit to Parkhead yesterday as he signed a three-year deal, before jetting off to join his international team mates in Haiti and then Panama.

Gamboa said: “I’ve been travelling like this for four or five years so I hope I’ll be ready. I hope there are no injuries, I’m fit, and I can just wait for Brendan [Rodgers] to say if he needs me or not. I think I’ll be ready. If he needs me I’m going to be. I know it will be difficult but I want to be here playing.” (The Scotsman)

Johnson pleads for ‘Well exit

MOTHERWELL winger Marvin Johnson has begged the club not to hold him to ransom as he seeks a Fir Park exit ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Johnson has been valued at £750,000 by the Steelmen, with Charlton, Brighton, Birmingham and QPR all interested.

But agent Gino Culbertson has accused ‘Well of putting an unrealistic price on the winger.

Culbertson added: “Marvin Johnson has handed in a transfer request due to personal and family reasons which the club are aware of.

“The offer they have currently, would see them make a huge and substantial profit on a player they bought only 18 months ago but to demand a figure that is pricing the player out of any move is clearly both unfair and unreasonable.” (Daily Record)

Benteke hails Rodgers

CRYSTAL Palace striker Christian Benteke has claimed he would have been a success at Liverpool - if Brendan Rodgers had stayed in charge at Anfield.

The Belgian forward joined the Reds from Aston Villa but never really shone before joining Palace earlier this summer.

Benteke said: “When I signed there was another coach and with him it might have turned out differently.

“I did not fit the tactical system of [Jurgen Klopp]. That was not easy mentally because I was left to fight a losing battle. But I must not look for excuses. I could also have done better in those few minutes I got. I have not performed as expected.” (Various)