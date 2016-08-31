Transfer Deadline Day Live Blog: Ambrose rejects Belgium switch | Senderos signs for Rangers

With numerous Scottish sides looking to strengthen before the transfer window slams shut, we take a look at all the latest transfer rumours, breaking news and done deals. Join in the debate by tweeting us @ScotsmanSport

22.05: No more business down Leith way - Hibs are done for the night.

22.04: Dundee United goalkeeper Brett Long has joined Forfar on a development loan while Jonny Court and David Mckay have joined Montrose on loan from Raith Rpovers.

21.46 DONE DEAL - Marvin Johnson has completed his move from Motherwell to Oxford United. A big loss for the Steelmen - he’s contributed four goals and four assists in his last nine matches for ‘Well.

21.35: Celtic appear to have U-turned on their decision to sell Jozo Simunovic to Torino. He’s still got four years left on his Celtic contract and is likely to be given a second chance by Brendan Rodgers

21.26: DONE DEALS - Tony Andreu has signed on loan for Dundee United subject to clearance. The Tannadice club have also let Cammy Ballantyne join Montrose on a development loan until January

21.19: DONE DEAL - Celtic midfielder Innes Murray has joined Hibernian - he’ll join the Easter Road side’s development squad.

21.18: NO DEAL - Reports out there that Efe Ambrose turned down a move to Standard Liege...

21.05: DONE DEAL - Norwich City’s James Maddison has joined Aberdeeon on loan until January

21.01: DEAL CLOSE - Kilmarnock looking to tie up the loan signing of Scott Boyd from Ross County. The 30-year-old will be Killie’s eighth loan signing if the deal goes through

20.59: DONE DEAL - Inverness Caledonian Thistle have confirmed the loan signing until January of Larnell Cole, a 23-year-old midfielder, from Fulham

20.12: A couple of former Rangers players on the move - Nathan Oduwa has joined Peterborough on loan while Haris Vuckic has agreed a similar move to Bradford

20.10: Former Celtic winger Aiden McGeady looks set to join Preston after a proposed move to OB in Denmark fell through.

20.06: DONE DEAL - Partick Thistle have moved to bolster their midfield with the signing of Adam Barton from Portsmouth. Barton is 25, and has previously played for Preston, Crawley and Coventry.

19.20: NO DEAL - Sunderland have failed to agree personal terms with Scotland forward Stevie Naismith.

19.17: More on Rangers finally getting their man Senderos and Juanma’s return to Spain.

19.13: Hibernian midfielder Sam Stanton is to join Dumbarton on loan for the rest of the season - more on that story from the Evening News.

19.07: DEAL CLOSE - Motherwell winger Marvin Johnson is reportedly on his way to Oxford United for a medical after a fee was agreed between the two clubs. The Bulls have been tracking the 25-year-old for most of the summer.

19.03: Just under five hours until the window SLAMS SHUT - plenty of time for deals to be pushed through and of course, free agents can be signed after the deadline.

18.55: Our football writer Barry Anderson has tweeted: “Hearts are not expecting any more business in or out before the transfer window closes.” So there you are, Hearts fans. Satisfied or do you want to see new faces at Tynecastle?

18.45: The Blue Brazil have also brought in striker Aaron Murrell on a development loan from Dundee United.

18.40: Motherwell defender Luke Watt, 19, has joined Stranraer on a development loan until January while Cowdenbeath duo Lyle Kellichan and Callum Watt have agreed similar moves to Burntisland Shipyard FC.

18.36: David Luiz has returned to Chelsea, while Scotland striker Chris Martin is holding talks with Fulham over a proposed move to Craven Cottage.

18.21: James McCarthy, linked with Celtic earlier this window, is thought be a target for Crystal Palace, West Brom and Sunderland who are keen to take the midfielder on loan from Everton.

18.01: Our deputy sports editor Mark Atkinson has more on a rumoured Hibernian target: “Hibs won’t be making a move at this stage for Filip Modelski. One of a few right-back options looked at but passed over for the moment.”

17.26: Dundee United are keen to bring in former Hamilton midfielder Tony Andreu. The Frenchman is currently at Norwich but spent time on loan at Rotherham last season.

17.14: DONE DEAL - Charlie Mulgrew has completed his move to Blackburn Rovers, teaming up with former Celtic team-mate Anthony Stokes.

16.48: DONE DEAL - Hearts striker Juanma Delgado has completed his loan move to UCAM Murcia.

16.40: DONE DEAL - Philippe Senderos has signed for Rangers on one-year deal. The 31-year-old Swiss stopper has been training with the Gers for the last fortnight. Happy with this signing, Rangers fans?

16.36: Hamilton Accies have brought in Darren Jamieson from Livingston, with the goalkeeper signing a permanent deal.

16.34: Transfer news from Rangers... but it’s the Ibrox exit door that’s spinning. Midfielder Andy Murdoch has been allowed to leave the Gers, despite impressing during a run under Stuart McCall. Murdoch spent last season on loan at Cowdenbeath and Queen of the South.

16.32: Rumours that Celtic’s chances of signing a midfielder are growing slim - but still, it’s deadline day and as well all know, anything can happen.

16.28: Afternoon folks. Patrick McPartlin taking the reins now, and still a lot of goings-on. Matthias Pogba - brother of Paul - and goalkeeper David Crawford have both left Partick Thistle by mutual consent.

16:01: Clyde have confirmed that midfielder David Marsh has left by mutual consent.

15:55: Derby and Burnley are set to battle it out for Scotland star Ikechi Anya. Sky sources are reporting that Derby are leading the way, however, no bid has yet been made.

15:46: Sky Sources have revealed that Jozo Simunovic has passed his medical at Torino but the deal is being delayed due to the negotiation of personal terms. I’m sure there will be more to follow on this one folks.

15.36: Hibs striker Jamie Insall has completed a second loan move to East Fife. The 24-year-old scored 8 goals in 21 appearances for the Fifers last season.

15:31: There is still no confirmation that Jozo Simunovic has failed his medical despite claims from some outlets. The Daily Record have reported that Torino are looking at another centre back. Could they be resorting to a Plan B?

15.25: Rangers are reportedly interested in Bury centre half Nathan Cameron. The 24-year-old recently signed a new deal with the Shakers but the Gers are understood to be keen. No word if this development means Philippe Senderos has set his sights elsewhere, however...

15:13: Ross County have confirmed that Chris Robertson has been released on a free transfer. The player joined the Highland outfit after being released from Port Vale.

15:09: While Rangers fans may be slightly worried about the future of Waghorn, Leigh Griffiths has taken to Twitter to reassure Celtic fans that he is not going anywhere. Indeed, the Celtic number 9 used a Wolf of Wall Street meme to reassure Hoops fans. Top banter, Leigh.

14.57: Hearts have rejected a third bid from Wigan for Callum Paterson, we’re hearing. Paterson’s contract is up in the summer so he could sign a pre-contract in January. But for now, Robbie Neilson et al are standing firm.

14:42: One thing is becoming apparently clear regarding the proposed move of James McCarthy and that is that it ain’t over until the transfer window shuts. Reports now are that Celtic could still be in line to sign the player only if his wage demands are lowered. Don’t miss this one folks, it’s fast-becoming a Deadline Day saga.

14:40: Juanma Delgado is poised to leave Hearts on a season-long loan to the Spanish second-division club UCAM Murcia

14:36: Manchester United and Rangers are to battle for the signature of Livingston hot-prospect Matthew Knox according to the Daily Record. Norwich City are also keen to land the youngster.

14:29: Remember Islam Feruz? The 20-year old has agreed a loan move to Belgian side Royal Mouscron according to HITC Sport...

14:16: Hibs are weighing up a move for Polish international right-back Filip Modelski, according to reports in his homeland.

14:11: The Daily Express are reporting that Celtic are set to make a £1 million bid for Angelo Henriquez with the player being offered to Celtic.

14:02: BBC are reporting that Scotland international, Charlie Adam, could be leaving Stoke. Certainly one to watch. If any team is needing a player that attempts to shoot from the halfway line at least once a game, get in touch!

13:56: It’s all gone a little bit quiet, but let’s take a look at some of the strong rumours and done deals from today so far.

• Celtic are battling with Genoa to secure the signing of Juventus playmaker Hernanes.

• Charlie Mulgrew is expected to complete a move to Blackburn,

• Rangers are in the hunt for Josh Meekings and Toumani Diagouraga with Senderos expected to sign before the weekend.

• Steven Naismith linked with move to Sunderland

• Joe Gormley has signed for St Johnstone on loan until January,

• Dunfermline have confirmed they have completed the signing of former Rangers striker Nicky Clark,

• Marc McNulty has signed for Bradford City from Sheffield United

• Brad Mckay has signed for Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a 2 year contract.

13:46: Here’s more on Hibs and Rangers fans being charged following the Scottish Cup Final.

13:39: Nothing to report on Hibs pursuit of Liam Henderson. Hibees fans, would you want to see the Scottish Cup winner back at Easter Road?

13:36: DONE DEAL. As reported before midday, Joe Gormley has signed for St Johnstone on loan until January.

13:28: DEAL CLOSE. Well Celtic fans, that was nice while it lasted but Jack Wilshere will not be at Celtic Park this year. The midfielder has all but agreed to move to Roma. While both parties are clean, anything can happen on Deadline Day.

13:21: Rangers are set to battle it against Rotherham manager, Alan Stubbs to secure the signature of Toumani Diagouraga. There was an attempt to bring the player to the club in January, but with fewer than 11 hours left in the window, will Mark Warburton get his man?

13:16: Despite reports that Rod Fanni had held talks, the 34-year-old has signed a two year deal with former club Marseille.

13:13: Stuart Armstrong away? Two Championship clubs have declared an interest in signing the midfielder but reports are that the player wants to stay at Celtic...

!3:06: The latest on Senderos. Player unlikely to sign today but Rangers are still hopeful that he will sign before the weekend. We think we’ve heard that before...

13:01: Whenever we write Hernanes we can feel the collective gaze and hope of Celtic fans, so here is the latest. Reports in Italy suggest that talks between Hernanes and Genoa have broken down. Could Celtic still land the star? We’ll let you know as soon as we do.

12:55: The Evening Times are reporting that Charlton are considering a bid for Marvin Johnson. You may want to turn that phone off Mr McGhee...

12:51: No McCarthy move on the cards for Celtic according to some pundits. However, it’s Deadline Day. Anything can happen.

12:45: Andy Black has left Dundee this afternoon by mutual consent. He played for the Dundee first team three times.

12:40: DONE DEAL. Dunfermline have confirmed they have completed the signing of former Rangers striker Nicky Clark on a two year deal

12:37: Official reports from many outlets that Charlie Mulgrew is undergoing a medical at Blackburn Rovers.

12:33: Could Josh Meekings be heading to Ibrox? Rangers have been linked with the 23-year-old. What do you think of this Rangers fans, and what does this mean for Senderos?

12:29: Despite the reports that the Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic has failed his medical in Croatian media, the BBC’s Jonathan Sutherland has stated that this is not the case and that talks are continuing. It wouldn’t be fun it was easy!

12:23: Some Croatian media outlets reproting that Jozo Simunovic move to Torino has broken down after the Celtic defender failed medical

12:14: Shock horror. A David Moyes team is becoming even more like a David Moyes team! Scotland internationalist Steven Naismith has been linked with a move to Sunderland on Deadline Day. The deal could be worth around £6 million. What’s next? Duncan Ferguson to play upfront for Moyes? I suppose if it ain’t broke...

12:08: Spare a moment for the poor fax machines. They really do work hard on Deadline Day

12:00: Twelve hours to go. Who are you hoping your side snaps up?

11:52: Prince Buaben’s proposed move from Hearts to Ross County is now officially off. It is understood that the midfielder failed to reach personal terms with the club.

11:47: Strong reports coming in that Charlie Mulgrew is on his way to Blackburn Rovers to complete a medical. Speaking of medicals, it has still not been confirmed that Jozo Simunovic has failed his medical ahead of his move from Celtic.

11:44: Nothing expected at Motherwell. Mark McGhee has said that he expects no business to take place. Does that mean going in and out? Time will tell...

11:36: So, just before midday and it is all very quiet at Easter Road and Ibrox. Is no news good news? Nothing to report via Senderos or Jason Cummings.

11:32: Some reports are suggesting that Celtic are willing to let Efe Ambrose go for nothing. Brendan Rodgers did warn a clear out was on the cards...

11:25: UNCONFIRMED. Strong suggestions that Jozo Simunovic has failed his medical at Torino ahead of his move from Celtic.

11:21: Guillem Balague has claimed on Twitter that Celtic wanted to sign Bojan Krkic from Stoke City in the summer transfer window. He has also confirmed however that the 26-year-old would NOT be leaving on Deadline Day. Way to kill our buzz Guillem...

11:15: Former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty has been linked with a return to Palermo. The Norwich striker scored 11 goals in 34 games for Norwich but was instrumental in the success of Northern Ireland’s Euro 2016 campaign.

11:06: Some Celtic fans have been in touch offering to personally drive Efe Ambrose to Rotherham themselves.

11:03: Incoming. Joe Gormley is expected to sign for St Johnstone imminently

11:00: This is not a drill. We repeat this is not a drill. Rotherham have stepped up their interest in signing Efe Ambrose. Admittedly, it’s just a strong Twitter rumour...

10:54: Scottish striker Marc Mcnulty has signed for Bradford City from Sheffield United.

10:46: One to keep an eye on. Greenock Morton have rejected a bid from Doncaster Rovers for youngster Jai Quitongo. Numerous outlets reporting that the offer was a six figure sum.

10:41- DONE DEAL. I do love the smell of a transfer in the morning. Brad Mckay has signed for Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a 2 year contract

10:37: Welcome to Deadline Day, Aberdeen. Yes, it’s just a rumour, but is it a glimmer of hope for Dons fans? Aberdeen have been linked with Norwich City youngster James Maddison. Derek McInnes is keen to replace injured captain, Ryan Jack

10:30 Various outlets are reporting that Hibs are unlikely to move for French-born defender Johad Ferretti. The 22-year-old right back had been linked with the Easter Road side, who have also been linked with Tom Hateley in this window as they look to strengthen depth in defence. Reports in Italy had suggested Hibs could move for the former AC Milan youngster but that now looks unlikely

10:19: Will he, won’t he. The Twitesphere is alive with chat regarding Phillipe Senderos. Some folk are claiming he has had a medical and is due to sign, others are claiming he is set to look elsewhere. It’s all up in the air, but you can guarentee that Rangers will be working behind the scenes to try and make something happen fast. Two other teams have apparently declared interest in the former-Arsenal man. The good news from a Rangers point of view is that his move will not be affected by the window closing.

10:15: No more bids for Johnson according to McGhee. Motherwell manager Mark McGhee has stated that the club have received no more bids for winger Marvin Johnson. Oxford had a £300,000 offer rejected by Motherwell, however, his agent has continually stated that he is keen for a move away. Perhaps it could be a done deal later today, but the clock is ticking...

10:03: Caley Thistle manager Richie Foran hopes to add two new faces to his squad before the transfer window closes. Will this include Brad McKay? He’s been heavily linked with a move the Highlands.. Time will tell..

09:52: Dundee United set to receive £600,000 from Hull City due to an Andy Robertson appearance clause that is merely a few games away from kicking in according to The Courier. Do you think this could have an impact on their Deadline Day spending?

09:43: Wilshere to Celtic? While he has been linked to West Brom, Crystal Palace and every Sunday league team in the country, it appears that Wilshere mania has now arrived at Celtic Park with some outlets linking the rather injury prone midfilder with a move to Glasgow. Could Champions League football make the difference?

09:32: Rangers fans are on Wag-watch today, and no, it’s not how it sounds. Striker Martyn Waghorn has been linked with a move away from Ibrox with Bristol City apparently chasing the striker. Looking on Twitter, I would say that most Rangers fans seem confident that Waghorn will stay at Ibrox, but that’s merely my opinion, after all, anything can happen on Deadline Day.

09:24: Various outlets are reporting that Charlie Mulgrew could be set to join Blackburn Rovers today. The left-back had been training with Celtic after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension. Celtic fans, would you have been keen on a Mulgrew return?

09:15: Hearts are prepared to wait until after the transfer window closes to sign a left-sided midfielder, but we aren’t sure we want to wait too long. Hearts fans, do you think your side will be featured in our blog today? Who are you hoping will arrive before the window slams shut? (More on Edinburgh Evening News)

Morning all, Stephen Mcilkenny here, and let me be the first to say Happy Transfer Deadline Day. While we don't have Jim White or Harry Redknapp leaning out the window, we will keep you up to date on the latest transfer gossip all the way until midnight.

Here are some of the top rumours circulating this morning on deadline day

Celtic keen on Juventus ace Hernanes

CELTIC have been linked with Juventus playmaker Hernanes.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has made a bold approach for 31-year-old Brazilian playmaker Hernanes in an ambitious attempt to bring him to Celtic Park. The midfielder, who has featured 27 times for Brazil scored 40 goals for Lazio before moving to Inter Milan and Juventus.

With the midfielder playing a bit part role in the Juve team (despite the loss of Paul Pogba) he is expected to leave Turin before today’s deadline.

Hernanes has snubbed Besiktas as well as clubs in China and the UAE during the window.

Senderos deal hanging in the balance for Rangers as two other clubs declare interest

RANGERS could lose out on former-Arsenal defender Phillipe Senderos as two other clubs declare interest in securing the services of the free agent.

Senderos left Grasshopper Zurich in his native Switzerland earlier this summer and has been on trial at Rangers as manager Mark Warburton looks to add another veteran presence to his defence.

Many expected Senderos to sign over the weekend however, the player is set to consider other options before agreeing to any move.

Senderos is a free agent so can sign after the transfer deadline tonight. (The Express)

Mulgrew linked with move to Blackburn

SCOTLAND international Charlie Mulgrew is set to sign for Blackburn Rovers after leaving Celtic in the summer.

Owen Coyle is currently in charge of Rovers and is keen to add Mulgrew to his defence today.

Watt and Wallace called into Scotland squad

HEARTS striker Tony Watt and Rangers defender Lee Wallace have been called up to the Scotland squad to face Malta after Leigh Griffiths, Keiran Tierney, James McArthur and Kevin McDonald all dropped out.

Watt scored his first Hearts goal last weekend and is included ahead of Ross McCormack and Jordan Rhodes. (The Scotsman)

Rangers rekindle interest in Toumani Diagouraga

RANGERS are set to battle it against Rotherham manager, Alan Stubbs to secure the signature of Toumani Diagouraga

The Scottish Premiership side had declared interest in the defensive midfielder but Rotherham have also declared interest in the player.

It is expected that Diagouraga will be offloaded by Leeds to make room for another midfielder.

Hibs and Rangers cited over cup final chaos

THE Scottish FA have issued notices of complaint to both Hibs and Rangers over the crowd disturbance at the conclusion of last season’s Scottish Cup final.

Hibs supporters are alleged to have caused damage to the goalposts, advertising hoardings and the LED advertising system. They are also alleged to have removed portions of the pitch surface.

Rangers fans are also said to have damaged advertising hoardings and the LED system. Both clubs have until September 6 to respond to the charges. (The Scotsman)

Gamboa faces Old Firm dash

CELTIC new boy Cristian Gamboa has vowed to be available for the first Old Firm clash of the season - despite only returning from international duty 48 hours prior to kick off.

The Costa Rican, deemed too short by West Brom boss Tony Pulis, made a flying visit to Parkhead yesterday as he signed a three-year deal, before jetting off to join his international team mates in Haiti and then Panama.

Gamboa said: “I’ve been travelling like this for four or five years so I hope I’ll be ready. I hope there are no injuries, I’m fit, and I can just wait for Brendan [Rodgers] to say if he needs me or not. I think I’ll be ready. If he needs me I’m going to be. I know it will be difficult but I want to be here playing.” (The Scotsman)

Johnson pleads for ‘Well exit

MOTHERWELL winger Marvin Johnson has begged the club not to hold him to ransom as he seeks a Fir Park exit ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Johnson has been valued at £750,000 by the Steelmen, with Charlton, Brighton, Birmingham and QPR all interested.

But agent Gino Culbertson has accused ‘Well of putting an unrealistic price on the winger. Culbertson added: “Marvin Johnson has handed in a transfer request due to personal and family reasons which the club are aware of.

“The offer they have currently, would see them make a huge and substantial profit on a player they bought only 18 months ago but to demand a figure that is pricing the player out of any move is clearly both unfair and unreasonable.” (Daily Record)

Benteke hails Rodgers

CRYSTAL Palace striker Christian Benteke has claimed he would have been a success at Liverpool - if Brendan Rodgers had stayed in charge at Anfield.

The Belgian forward joined the Reds from Aston Villa but never really shone before joining Palace earlier this summer.

Benteke said: “When I signed there was another coach and with him it might have turned out differently.

“I did not fit the tactical system of [Jurgen Klopp]. That was not easy mentally because I was left to fight a losing battle. But I must not look for excuses. I could also have done better in those few minutes I got. I have not performed as expected.” (Various)