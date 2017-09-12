Three key battles that will decide Celtic v PSG

Where the game will be won and lost at Celtic Park tonight.

JOZO SIMUNOVIC v EDINSON CAVANI

Whoever else Brendan Rodgers chooses to slot in beside Simunovic, the Bosnian will be the senior partner in the heart of the Celtic defence. He strolled through his comeback at Hamilton on Friday, but this will be a more searching examination of his ability. The Uruguay striker has seven goals from only six appearances this far this season and is capable of making opponents pay for focusing too much on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

KIERAN TIERNEY v KYLIAN MBAPPE

The Scotland full-back has earned rave reviews for his performances on the right flank for Scotland and may wish he was back there tonight as he attempts to rein in his £163m opponent. Tierney has never let Celtic down, though, and will not intend to do so here. Tierney is still regarded as a bright prospect and, remarkably, is 18 months younger than the 20-year-old Mbappe. Harvesting six goals from nine Champions League appearances helped persuade PSG to invest such a significant amount in the winger, whose six French caps mirrors Tierney’s total for Scotland.

SCOTT SINCLAIR v DANI ALVES

Sinclair has rediscovered his mojo, which was reported missing towards the tail-end of last season. Rodgers will look to Sinclair to put his pace to good use both offensively and defensively. The Brazilian has been the world’s best attacking full-back for the best part of a decade but is now in his 35th year and may find it harder to get back if moves break down and Celtic are able to release Sinclair on the counter. No stranger to the dark arts, Alves won three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Uefa Cups with Seville.

