TalkSPORT puts out bizarre Brendan Rodgers resignation poll

TalkSPORT astounded Celtic fans on Twitter by putting out a poll asking whether Brendan Rodgers should resign from Celtic.

The talkSPRORT Drive programme with Adrian Durham used its Twitter account to pose the question following Celtic’s 7-1 shellacking at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, asking the question: ‘After they suffered one of their worst ever defeats away from home in Europe last night, should Brendan Rodgers offer his resignation at Celtic?’

Rodgers, who completed an unbeaten domestic treble last season, came in for criticism for the team’s defending as they fell to another heavy defeat.

However, Celtic fans leapt to his defence, arguing against the absurdity of the poll.

At the time of writing more than 12,000 votes have been cast with 62 per cent of the belief that he shouldn’t resign.

It is not the first time Rodgers work with the club has been questioned, with former Celtic forward Tony Cascarino telling talkSPORT that the club means “nothing”.

