Stuart Armstrong to sign new Celtic deal in next 48 hours

Stuart Armstrong is set to sign a new deal with Celtic within the next 48 hours.

The 25-year-old midfielder has agreed a new contract with the club and it should be confirmed before the weekend.

News of Armstrong’s commitment to the treble winners came before the first leg of the Champions League play-off against Astana at Parkhead, where the former Dundee United player started on the bench.

Armstrong’s current deal was set to conclude at the end of the season and he has been linked with several clubs in the English Premier League.

