Stuart Armstrong close to new Celtic contract - reports

Stuart Armstrong is close to signing a new contract with Celtic, according to reports.

The player’s future has been the subject of speculation in recent months after talks on an extension to his current deal stalled.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said only yesterday that the issue was affecting the player’s form and accused his representatives of waiting for an offer from down south which is not forthcoming.

However, talks are said to have restarted in the last 24 hours with an agreement finally in place for the 25-year-old to pledge his long-term future to the club.

Rodgers is expected to be asked about the reports following Celtic’s Champions League play-off with Astana.

