Stop dragging feet over new Scotland boss, Scott Brown tells Regan

Scott Brown has accused the Scottish Football Association of dragging its feet while searching for Gordon Strachan’s successor.

The Scotland skipper was known to be unhappy at the SFA’s decision not to renew Strachan’s contract last month and has now launched an astonishing attack on what he perceives is procrastination on the part of the governing body.

Brown claimed chief executive Stewart Regan’s comments that the association has time on its hands because Scotland’s next competitive game is not until next autumn were “just silly”.

Brown endorsed the case for Michael O’Neill, thought to be top of the SFA’s list of candidates. This pursuit has been complicated by the death at the weekend of the Northern Ireland manager’s mother, Patricia, following a long illness.

Brown is nevertheless frustrated by the lack of progress from the SFA as they seek to identify the person to help Scotland reach the European Championship finals in 2020.

“There’s quite a lot of people that have been linked with that job,” said Brown. “He [O’Neill] has done a great job at Northern Ireland taking them to the Euros, so he’d be good if that’s the man they are going to go for. But I think they need to get the finger out a little bit and get the man sorted out, because there’s not a lot of time between now and the start of the qualifiers.”

Scotland are planning to arrange three friendlies, one of which is reported to be against Morocco, before the start of Uefa’s new national team competition, the Nations League, in September. It’s still unclear who will lead Scotland next year following the end of SFA performance director Malky Malkay’s one-match spell as interim manager.

David Moyes was also linked with the permanent post but has since joined West Ham United until the end of the season.

“We’ve only got three games,” said Brown. “We need to make sure we’ve got the right time and the manager knows who he is going to play so that we’re not just going right in, and we have momentum going into the first game.”

Strachan, pictured, was informed his contract was not being renewed on 12 October, four days after his side were held 2-2 by Slovenia in Ljubljana in what was a must-win game for the Scots.

Brown missed that game through injury and also sat out the 1-0 friendly defeat to the Netherlands under Mackay 12 days ago. The midfielder’s own future is a matter for debate after he was persuaded to come out of a brief international retirement by Strachan.

Brown sounds keen to continue but is frustrated by how long it is taking to appoint someone he can talk to about his international future. “That’s just silly to wait,” he said. “I think it’s common sense to get the man in as soon as possible. I’m looking forward to seeing who it is that comes in and having a good chat.

“I’ll just go from there, so whether he is wanting a young team or whether he is wanting a couple of old veterans, you never know. I’ll just see what the manager wants to do and take it from there. I’ve got until March to see, and he might not want me in the team. I don’t want to say that I am available and then he patches me. The two of us will sit down and decide what is the best for the country.”

Brown had the SFA in his sights yesterday, also blaming them for Celtic’s challenging run of fixtures, kicking off against Paris Saint Germain tomorrow night, within the space of seven days.

“Playing PSG away from home then straight into a [Betfred] cup final and then we play Wednesday, after a cup final, against Motherwell again – well done to the SFA for that!” he said.

The midfielder was speaking while back in his Fife homeland to open a new 3G floodlit pitch in Cardenden in honour of former Celtic goalkeeper John Thomson, who died following an accidental collision in a game against Rangers in 1931.