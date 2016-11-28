Still a lot to come from this Celtic team - Erik Sviatchenko

Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko senses they are building towards a special period in the club’s history.

The Dane helped Celtic win their 100th major trophy thanks to a 3-0 victory over Aberdeen in Sunday’s Betfred Cup final and he has his sights on adding steadily to that tally.

Celtic were firmly in control against the team that have finished runners-up in the past two seasons and their start under Brendan Rodgers has given them a strong platform to build towards a sixth consecutive Ladbrokes Premiership title.

The champions remain unbeaten domestically and Sviatchenko believes they are on the verge of something special.

“We have the feeling everywhere,” the 25-year-old said. “Everywhere you go people are really buying into the new Celtic. The vibes around us are really, really positive.

“And also the fans deserve a really, really good run now. We have been showing up great, they have been showing great support, so that’s a really good mix.

“We have one trophy secured and maybe it’s the best trophy to get because it’s what starts something really, really well. We have been performing so well and it’s a good trophy to have.

“It feels great. I clearly remember when I came to Celtic that I said I wanted to be remembered and I wanted to be part of something greater, and to be part of the 100th trophy is good.

“There is still a lot to come from us as a team. Even though we dominate, it’s all about wanting to progress and push on to the next level in some way.

“We showed some of that on Sunday in a final like that where much pressure was on us. But we stood up to the task and we’re here with the 100th trophy.”

Celtic fans are already dreaming of their fourth domestic treble and their first since Martin O’Neill’s debut season in 2000-01.

But Sviatchenko said: “I’m going to be cautious. This is one out of three. We will always try to do our best because as a footballer you want to win everything you can win. If that means three, it means three, if it means two, it means two, if it means one, it means one. Now we have one so that’s a good start.”

The centre-back was more forthcoming when asked about his team’s defensive record after they kept their eighth consecutive domestic clean sheet on Sunday.

“We will do our best to keep improving because as a footballer you also want to break records,” he said. “We also want to see if we can go ahead and have the most clean sheets. That’s my individual goal but that’s an important goal for everyone.”

