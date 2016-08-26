Stefan Johansen quits Celtic to sign for Fulham

Celtic midfielder Stefan Johansen has completed a move to Fulham.

Brendan Rodgers had earlier confirmed the 25-year-old Norwegian was on his way out of Parkhead after failing to agree a contract extension.

The moves sees Johansen depart Parkhead after two-and-a-half years, having joined from Norwegian side Stromsgodset in January 2014.

Celtic announced on their website that the deal was complete, stating: “Stefan Johansen has joined English Championship club Fulham on a three-year deal.”

Rodgers said. “I have found him a really good guy. He has worked over pre-season and it’s been difficult because he’s been unable to reach an agreement with the club.

“But I think he has always wanted to play in England, so the opportunity has come for him. He wasn’t going to sign a new deal, so it’s one that probably works well for both really.”

Johansen scored 20 goals in 114 appearances for Celtic, with whom he won three Ladbrokes Premiership titles and was named Scottish PFA player of the season for 2014/15.

The fee taking Johansen to west London has not been disclosed.

The move frees up a space in Celtic’s squad, and Rodgers is gearing up for a busy few days before the transfer window closes with movement expected both ways.

And he admits upcoming Champions League fixtures against Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach plus access to a potential £30 million-plus prize pot have strengthened his hand.

“It allows us to hopefully add to our squad before the window shuts,” he said. “That was always going to be the case but of course once qualification is done, it opens up some more funds in order to do that, which is great.

“The club is going to try to continue to develop now and obviously this Champions League qualification helps us do that.

“It was quoted as the richest game in the history of the club so it shows the impact it can have.

“We want to bring in the right profile of players that can help us, not just now, but in the next few years.

“Celtic as a football club is a huge attraction, the scale of the club, the expectancy will always attract players, but of course when we have the games we have to play, it’s always a huge attraction.

“Being in the Champions League will certainly make some players sit up and take notice.

“We’ve got a few ideas of players that we want, but nothing imminent.”

The likes of Efe Ambrose, Kris Commons and Emilio Izaguirre could join Johansen in departing after finding their playing time limited under the new manager.

“There’s been a number of enquiries about our players,” Rodgers said. “There’s a number of players that are fully aware of where they stand and they know they will struggle to get games.

“So I think between them and their agents, they are obviously looking to get moves that will allow them the possibility to pay. But there is nothing imminent (about anyone leaving).”

