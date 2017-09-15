Stats highlight PSG’s passing dominance against Celtic

Have your say

PSG midfielders Marco Verratti and Thiago Motta finished week one of the Champions League group stages atop of the passing table for individual players in the competition.

READ MORE - Can Celtic realistically compete in the Champions League any more?

The duo made 152 and 142 passes, respectively, while both managed a completion success rate of over 97 per cent.

Right-back Dani Alves completed 113 passes, making him the fifth in the passing table after a successful night sprinting up and down the Celtic Park turf.

In comparison, Celtic captain Scott Brown, while completing 95.74 per cent, only attempted 47 passes.

It helped PSG dominate possession, particularly in the first half where they netted three times before the break en route to a 5-0 win.

Celtic do have two of their stars ranking higher in other advanced stat categories.

Patrick Roberts and Scott Sinclair are first and second of all players from matchday one for one-on-one dribbling attempts, with 11 and 10, respectively.

The duo had mixed results, with Roberts below a 50 per cent success rate, and Sinclair completely three-fifths of his dribbles.

READ MORE - Four of the most interesting stats from the Scottish Premiership so far