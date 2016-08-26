St Etienne follows Celtic in staging Palestine flag display

French football fans may be facing sanctions after staging a pro-Palestine flag display just a week after a similar protest by Celtic supporters.

St Etienne could face a Uefa fine after displaying ‘illicit’ banners at their Europa League tie against Beitar Jerusalem at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Celtic are currently under investigation after fans displayed Palestine flags during the first leg of their Champions League play-off against Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

The club may also be facing a partial ground closure.

• READ MORE: Palestinian refugees record thank you message to Celtic fans

Celtic fans reacted to the club’s Uefa fine by raising more than £140,000 for Palestinian charities.

Fans in St Etienne staged a pro-Palestine rally before the 0-0 draw that saw the French side progress to the group stages 2-1 on aggregate.

It comes after Beitar Jerusalem supporters unfurled giant banners to intimidate visiting French fans when St Etienne played in Jerusalem last week.

Beitar Jerusalem’s “La Familia” supporters’ group are known for their hardline anti-Arab views.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY