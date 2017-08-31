Spurs weigh up bid for Celtic’s Moussa Dembele - reports

Celtic are bracing themselves for a deadline day bid for Moussa Dembele, with Tottenham Hotspur the latest club to be credited with an interest in the striker.

The transfer window shuts at midnight tonight in Scotland and 11pm in England and it promises to be a fraught day.

Reports in France suggest that Spurs have met with Dembele’s representatives twice in the last week as they seek back-up for front-line striker Harry Kane.

Marseille and AC Milan have also been linked with Dembele, who would cost upwards of £30 million.