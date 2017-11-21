Signing target Liam Moore unfazed by Celtic speculation

Have your say

Reading defender Liam Moore insists he’s not thinking about a potential move to Celtic after interest from the Parkhead club was reported last week.

Celtic are reported to be interested in centre-back Liam Moore. Picture: Getty

The 24-year-old is said to be top of Brendan Rodgers’ January wishlist as he seeks to find a centre-back to bolster his ranks.

The former England under-21 international has starred for the English Championship side since signing in the summer of 2015.

Manager Jaap Stam issued a hands-off warning last week, but with Reading struggling in the bottom half of the table, the player may be tempted by the prospect of regular European football.

For the meantime, though, Moore insists he’s happy with life in Berkshire. He’s playing regular football, which wasn’t the case at Leicester City before Reading came calling.

He told the Reading Chronicle: “I just try and concentrate on my job. I’m just happy playing football.

“I always have in the back of my mind those times when I wasn’t getting any game time.

“That was only two years ago now, I’m lucky and thankful to be here doing what I’m doing and playing games.

“Speculation comes and so be it, it’s part of the job.”

