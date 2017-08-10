Shaun Maloney returns to Celtic as youth coach

Ex-Celtic star Shaun Maloney has completed his return to the club after agreeing to become a development coach, the club have announced.

Maloney, 34, will assist the under-20s as he looks to help the next generation of talent to follow in his footsteps by making the breakthrough at Celtic Park.

The attacking midfielder enjoyed two spells at the club, while he also played for Aston Villa, Wigan Athletic, Chicago Fire and Hull City.

The former Scottish international had looked set to continue his playing career after agreeing a deal to sign for Aberdeen. However, that move fell through when Maloney discovered he was carrying an injury.

A Celtic statement read: “Everyone at Celtic welcomes Shaun back to the club and wishes him every success in his new coaching role.”

