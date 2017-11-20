Scottish Cup: Hearts v Hibs | Celtic v Brechin | Fraserburgh v Rangers

Have your say

Hearts have been handed a home tie against Hibs for the third consecutive year in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Hibs needed a replay to get past Hearts on their way to winning the trophy during the 2015/16 competition, and the all-Edinburgh clash went to a replay again last season, Hibs triumphing 3-1 after a goalless draw in Gorgie.

Elsewhere in the draw, Celtic host Scottish Championship side Brechin City, while Rangers face a trip to Highland League side Fraserburgh.

There were two other all-Premiership ties drawn out of the hat, with Motherwell hosting Hamilton and Kilmarnock playing Ross County.

Partick Thistle will play the winners of tomorrow night’s replay between Montrose and Queen of the South, after the teams played out a goalless draw at Links Park on Saturday.

Dunfermline will play Championship rivals Morton while Livingston and Falkirk meet in the other all-Championship clash.

Aberdeen host St Mirren, St Johnstone face League One side Albion Rovers at Cliftonhill and Brora’s reward for dumping Stranraer out of the cup at the weekend is a trip to Methil to face East Fife.

At least one Highland League side is guaranteed a place in the next round, with Formartine United hosting Cove Rangers.

Dundee face Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Dumbarton travel to Peterhead, Alloa host Dundee United and Arbroath play league rivals Ayr United at Somerset Park.

Scottish Cup fourth round draw, ties to be played weekend of 20/21 January

Dunfermline Athletic v Greenock Morton

Ayr United v Arbroath

Albion Rovers v St Johnstone

Motherwell v Hamilton Academical

Hearts v Hibs

Livingston v Falkirk

Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Formartine United v Cove Rangers

Montrose / Queen of the South v Partick Thistle

Celtic v Brechin City

Peterhead v Dumbarton

East Fife v Brora Rangers

Alloa Athletic v Dundee United

Fraserburgh v Rangers

Aberdeen v St Mirren

Kilmarnock v Ross County