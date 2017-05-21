Scott Sinclair wins football writers’ player of year

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair has brought up an awards double by being named the Scottish football writers’ player of the year.

The accolade follows the 25-goal attacker landing the PFA Scotland player of the year title last month.

Sinclair becomes the first Englishman to claim the writers’ award since Paul Gascoigne 21 years ago and only the sixth player in 14 years to top both votes in the same season.

“It’s great to pick up the award,” said the 28-year-old, who joined from Aston Villa in a £3.5 million move last August after a difficult few years down south. “It just goes to show the collective hard work of the team and personally it’s also good for me to have got my form back on track and pick up this award.

“As soon as I came off the bench and got my goal at Hearts [back in August] it’s been non-stop from there. We have two more games to go, Hearts and the Scottish Cup final, and if we win both those games it will be the best season.”

If Celtic do win both these games they will become the first team to claim all Scotland’s major honours while remaining unbeaten across the entire domestic campaign.

Sinclair appreciates Brendan Rodgers men are on the verge of something extra-special.

“It hasn’t been done, an invincible treble, which means something is working in the team and with the manager,” said Sinclair.