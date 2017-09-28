Scott Sinclair up for UEFA goal of the week against Bale and De Bruyne

Have your say

Celtic’s Scott Sinclair is among five players nominated for UEFA’s Champions League goal of the week competition.

Sinclair scored Celtic’s third goal against Anderlecht last night at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium as Brendan Rodgers’ side recorded a 3-0 win.

The former Aston Villa wide man received the ball from Olivier Ntcham after a wayward pass from the Anderlecht defence, with the Frenchman - who had a hand in Celtic’s opener - getting an assist.

Sinclair collected the ball and raced into the box, finishing with aplomb from inside the box, and giving ‘keeper Frank Boeckx no chance.

Sinclair faces stiff opposition, being up against Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Fernando of Spartak Moscow and Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.