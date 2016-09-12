Scott Sinclair happy at Celtic after tough times at Villa

Scott Sinclair says he is relishing his reunion with Brendan Rodgers following tricky times at Manchester City and Aston Villa.

The winger has enjoyed an outstanding start to his Celtic career following his £3.5 million move from Villa last month and Rodgers, who was also his manager at Swansea City, clearly knows how to get the best out of the pacy attacker.

Sinclair scored Celtic’s third in the 5-1 demolition of Rangers on Saturday and is enjoying his football again following relegation with Villa last season and his struggles for regular game time at City.

“I had a difficult time at Manchester City and Villa but I’m happy to now be at a club with a manager who lets me play freely,” said Sinclair. “I’m happy and you can see that on the pitch. It’s been great for me. I’ve had a good start but I say after every match there is more work for me to do. I work hard towards each one, to try to score goals and create chances.

“The manager tells us never to get complacent. When you are winning games, keep being dominant. Each week, never drop off. That’s what we’ve done in training.

“Every single team-talk the manager does is inspiring. The players really take to him magnificently and everyone takes what he says on board.

“Saturday’s game against Rangers was unbelievable. People kept telling me what the experience would be like, but you can’t know until you feel it and have been through it. The whole atmosphere just goes up a notch and you can’t hear anyone else on the pitch.”

Sinclair joined the chorus of praise for 20-year-old French striker Moussa Dembele who stepped in for the injured Leigh Griffiths and became the first player to score a hat-trick on his Old Firm debut.

“You can’t get much better than a hat-trick against Rangers,” said Sinclair. “Moussa is a young guy who is still working on his game but he keeps producing. If he keeps performing like that, anything can happen for him in his career.”