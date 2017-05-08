Scott Sinclair can’t think of a reason to leave Celtic

As Celtic protect their undefeated domestic run in Scottish football this season with the all intensity of a dominant heavyweight boxer, Scott Sinclair has delivered more knockout blows than most for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Sinclair continues to be recognised for his starring role in the Scottish champions’ success, collecting another individual honour on Sunday night when he was named PFA Scotland Player of the Year.

As he reflected on the award yesterday, Sinclair opened up on his friendship with another sportsman who is fiercely protective of an unbeaten record, the recently unified IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua.

The pair have become close through mutual acquaintances Michael Jarman and Leon Skinner, an agent and actor respectively, who are members of Joshua’s backroom team.

Sinclair was ringside at Wembley ten days ago when Joshua. pictured, defeated Wladimir Klitschko to unify the titles, the winger having played in the 5-1 defeat of Rangers at Ibrox earlier in the day.

“I’ve been to his last three fights,” said Sinclair. “I try to go to as many as I can if I’ve got time. It was a bit tight the last time, going from the Rangers game at Ibrox, straight down to London and then back the next day.

“I just met him in London a couple of years ago. I knew a few of his team, MJ and Leon, who are good guys as well. Most of the time we just chat about normal stuff, not football or boxing. We normally talk about everyday life, rather than what we do for a living.

“When I was younger, I was into every sport and did a bit of boxing. But I do like watching it now. Anthony is such a good, humble guy. He is a superstar now. When you know someone like that and can support him, it’s great to see what he is doing.

“Anthony is an inspiration to everyone around him. What he’s had to go through, and boxing is a different path to football, it’s an inspirational story to every youngster out there who wants to pursue a career and stay focused on the track to where they are going.

“I got to hold one of his belts after the fight at Wembley. There are so many people there, his close friends and family in the ring, but one of his team asked if I wanted a photo with the belt which was nice. Maybe he’ll come up and watch me play for Celtic one day.”

Joshua is likely to have quite a few years yet to fit that visit to Glasgow into his schedule as Sinclair makes it clear the contentment he has found in Scotland has allowed him to forget any notion of seeking another shot at success in the English Premier League.

“I haven’t even looked at that,” said the former Chelsea, Swansea, Manchester City and Aston Villa man. “All I’m looking at is enjoying every single moment at Celtic and building onto next season and improving my game and coming back stronger. I’ve found my happiness and I’m enjoying every minute at Celtic and I wouldn’t think of a reason to leave.

“Why would I want to leave and find myself back in a situation I was in last year or the year before?

“I’m in no rush to leave here. I’ve had all these moves before. I moved to City and it didn’t work out, I went to Villa and got relegated and now I’m enjoying playing every week, scoring goals, back to my best. Why would I want to ruin that?

“I don’t think I’ve been this happy playing football for a long, long time. Brendan Rodgers told me before I came that I would enjoy it at Celtic and get that excitement back. Now I’m back to my best.”

Celtic are now just four games away – their three remaining Premiership fixtures and then the Scottish Cup final on 27 May – from achieving the unprecedented feat of completing a Scottish domestic campaign unbeaten in all competitions.

“It’s getting closer,” he said. “All we can do is take every step as it comes. People always talk about us winning the treble but I think we just need to finish off the league and make sure we keep working hard and playing every game like it’s our last game. We’ll then go to the final and hopefully that will be the last game to top it all off.”