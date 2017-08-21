Scott Sinclair calls on Patrick Roberts to reunite with Kieran Tierney

Have your say

Scott Sinclair has jokingly asked for Patrick Roberts to come back to Celtic - because Kieran Tierney misses him too much.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Scott Sinclair's photo of Kieran Tierney.

The attacker posted a photo of Tierney, complete with a cat filter, on his Instagram story on Sunday evening.

Underneath the amusing picture of Tierney, Sinclair captioned, “KT misses you @patrick_roberts”.

Roberts is expected to complete his move to Celtic on loan later this week after it was widely reported on Friday that Manchester City had agreed to let the player rejoin the Ladbrokes Premiership champions.

Sinclair and Tierney were with the Celtic squad who flew out to Astana for the second leg clash in the Champions League play-off.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have a 5-0 advantage following a storming victory at Celtic Park last midweek.

READ MORE - Scotland announce squad for Lithuania and Malta qualifiers