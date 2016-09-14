Scott Sinclair: Barcelona loss my lowest point in football

Celtic star Scott Sinclair admits last night’s 7-0 defeat to Barcelona was the lowest point of his career.

The visitors were hammered as a Lionel Messi hat-trick, along with goals from Andreas Iniesta, Neymar and a double from Luis Suarez handed the Celtic Park club their heaviest ever defeat in European competition.

Sinclair almost made a big contribution to the match when his run and pass helped set up Moussa Dembele’s penalty award, but the striker missed the spot-kick and Celtic’s slim hopes of getting something from the match went with it.

Asked if the defeat was the lowest point of his career, Sinclair said: “A 100 per cent. It hurts us as players. When we have a defeat like that it’s not good enough.

“It was a very difficult night. There’s not really much more to say about the game.

“It’s a big shame for all our travelling fans to come and see a performance like that.

“When we created the penalty chance, we were looking like going forward but we conceded very early and that was the stage where we felt like it was going to be a long night.”

