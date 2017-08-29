Scott Brown welcomes Patrick Roberts’ Celtic return with joke photo

Have your say

Celtic captain Scott Brown welcomed Patrick Roberts back to the club with an Instragram post poking fun at the player’s ‘bromance’ with Kieran Tierney.

The picture was a spoof of the Will Ferrell film Step Brothers with Roberts and Tierney’s faces photoshopped onto the movie poster. Brown captioned the post: “Great to have @patrick_Roberts back on a season long loan. @kierantierney hasn’t taking the smile off his face in last few hours”.

The City loanee replied asking for Brown to add him to the Celtic players’ group chat on messaging service Whatsapp.

Roberts announced his return to Celtic on his Twitter page with a gif of the bear from the movie ‘Ted’ stating ‘I’m back’. It took Tierney a little over 30 minutes to simply reply ‘Yas’.

Roberts spent the last 18 months at Celtic Park where he thrilled fans with his skill and trickery, netting 17 goals in 60 appearances.

Scott Brown's joke photo to welcome Patrick Roberts back to Celtic. Picture: broony08/Instagram

