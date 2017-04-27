Scott Brown to face Rangers after winning red card appeal

Celtic skipper Scott Brown has won his appeal against the red card received for fouling Ross County striker Liam Boyce.

Scott Brown was shown a red card for this challenge on Ross County's Liam Boyce. Picture: SNS

The midfielder was shown a straight red for bringing down his opponent moments after Boyce scored from the penalty spot following a dive by Alex Schalk in the 2-2 draw.

The punishment has now been reduced to a yellow card “for recklessly dangerous play”.

It means Brown will be able to play in this Saturday’s Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

He was able to play in the previous match against Rangers at Hampden after the appeal process was held up by the Easter holidays.

