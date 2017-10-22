Scott Brown set to discuss his Scotland future

Scott Brown will meet up with interim Scotland boss Malky Mackay this week to discuss whether or not he will continue to turn out for the national team.

The midfielder, who chose to retire at the start of the recent World Cup qualifiers, was talked back into the fray by then Scotland gaffer Gordon Strachan but, with another campaign ending in disappointment and the Scottish FA opting to part company with their manager and place their Performance Director in temporary charge, the Celtic captain is reassessing his options.

“We will see what happens. I am going to speak to Malky in the next couple of days and see how it goes. I have spoken to the manager and he spoke to Malky so now I am going to have a chat.”

It is no secret the man who was instrumental in helping turnaround the nation’s fortunes – resuscitating a campaign that had seemed dead and buried after an early draw with Lithuania and defeat to Slovenia – was annoyed when Strachan’s contract was not renewed.

“I was very disappointed to see Gordon go. If any manager comes in and gets 14 points out of 18, they could get the sack from Scotland these days!

“It’s a hard one to take. Gordon has been great with me throughout my career and will continue to be. I will keep in contact and I’m just sad to see him go.”

The 32-year-old was giving nothing away when asked about his future after yesterday’s Betfred Cup semi-final win at the national stadium. “I know [what I am going to do] but I’m not telling you,” he teased.

His original decision to retire had been based on the growing difficulty in juggling club and country commitments and, with Celtic keen to progress in Europe and still in the hunt for another domestic treble, that could be a factor again.