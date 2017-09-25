Scott Brown in clear over ‘elbow’ incident in Rangers-Celtic clash

Celtic skipper Scott Brown will face no action over his clash with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Ibrox manager Pedro Caixinha was left seething after his side’s 2-0 Old Firm defeat on Saturday as he accused the Celtic midfielder of aiming an elbow at his player.

The pair even ended up nose-to-nose as the teams made their way down the tunnel at half-time.

The incident occurred seconds before the interval as Brown backed into Morelos before brushing the striker off with his left arm.

However, referee Craig Thomson did not even blow for a foul and now it is believed that Scottish Football Association compliance officer Tony McGlennan has decided there were no incidents warranting disciplinary action during Saturday’s game.

The decision will anger Caixinha, who even warned Brown he would have sorted him out had he been on the pitch.

“I was angry at half-time, did you see it?” asked Caixinha after the defeat which has seen his team slip eight points adrift of Brendan Rodgers’ league leaders.

“It’s the second time it happened, it was the same in April. I saw an elbow from Brown and I told the fourth official – but the referee let it go.

“Scott Brown was coming off and I told him, ‘You do that, but if I was on the pitch you wouldn’t’.

“I wouldn’t have allowed him to put his elbow in my face. If someone does nothing I have to defend my club, my players and the truth of the game.

“It’s the referee’s decision. If he doesn’t think it’s an action to get booked or sent off, it’s his decision. I need to respect it. If I was a player and I had to face Brown or players like him, it would be a different thing. It was a shame that I couldn’t play because I know the mentality I have.”

However, former English top-flight referee Dermot Gallagher played down the incident. He told Sky Sports News: “It may well be a foul for backing into him but it’s definitely not an elbow.”

And former Rangers striker Steven Thompson claimed that Caixinha should be more concerned with his own side’s failings.

“I was bit embarrassed for Pedro Caixinha if I’m being honest,” the pundit told BBC Scotland’s Sportscene programme. “He was trying to make a point but he should be concentrating on his own players, not Celtic’s players.

“There was nothing in it and it certainly didn’t affect Scott Brown, who was peerless.”