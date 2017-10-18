Scott Brown hopes Celtic Park crowd can give Bayern Munich ‘a fright’

Celtic captain Scott Brown wants the club’s passionate fans to scare Bayern Munich when they meet the German side again in two weeks in the Champions League.

The Scottish champions lost 3-0 in Bavaria in their Group B encounter, to goals from Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and Mats Hummels.

But Brown wants the club’s fans to play their part in the return encounter on October 31 - Halloween night.

He told BT Sport ESPN: “It’s always different back at Celtic Park with our fans there. Hopefully our fans give them a fright. Hopefully we can get an early goal.”

Brown admitted Celtic had expected a tough clash in Germany, with the defeat leaving them third in their group table behind Paris St Germain and Bayern.

Brown added: “It was a hard game, it was always going to be hard coming across here. They are a top quality side.

“(In the) second half we tried to play our game. We always try and play our own game, we always try and press.

“We tried to put them under pressure. It’s mentally tough but you’ve got to keep working hard.”