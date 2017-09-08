Scott Brown ‘close to agreeing new deal with Celtic’

Celtic are reportedly in advanced talks with captain Scott Brown over a new contract.
The Scottish Sun reports that Brown is set to put pen to paper on a new deal later this month after holding discussions with the Celtic hierarchy.
Brown’s current contract expires at the end of the season but Brendan Rodgers is keen to extend the 32-year-old’s stay at Parkhead.
The Scotland captain will also be rewarded with a testimonial match at the end of the current campaign to mark his ten-year stint with the Hoops since joining from Hibernian in 2007.
Rodgers believes Brown will go down in history as one of the greatest ever Celtic captains.
He said recently: “He’s done it over ten years here but what he did last season puts him alongside the greatest captains.
“He’s still hungry and driven to keep winning and performing. You see the level he’s at.
“He’s turned 32 but is coming to an exciting period in his career. He’ll be around for another few years yet.”
