Saidy Janko leaves Celtic to join French side St Etienne

St Etienne have signed former Manchester United full-back Saidy Janko from Celtic.

The 21-year-old Swiss, who has also featured for Bolton and Barnsley during loan spells, has signed a four-year contract with Ligue 1 side ASSE.

In a statement published on St Etienne’s official website on Friday, Janko - taken to Old Trafford by David Moyes in August 2013 - said: “I am very happy to be here.

“St Etienne are one of the biggest clubs in France, with a wonderful history and fantastic supporters. I’ve already visited the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard and it is a very impressive stadium which resembles Celtic Park!”

Janko spent most of the 2016-17 season with Barnsley, making 13 Sky Bet Championship appearances and scoring once.

