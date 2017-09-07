Rumour Mill: Ziegler to Celtic? | Rangers eye CB | McInnes on GMS | PSG sweat over key duo

Celtic could be back in for Swiss defender; Rangers could look to raid Chivas for centre back, Derek McInnes has his say on Mackay-Steven drama and two key players could be missing from PSG’s squad to face Celtic

Hoops back in for Ziegler?

Celtic could still attempt to bring in Swiss defender Reto Ziegler, after the former Spurs stopper failed to find a new club during the transfer window.

Free agent Ziegler, 31, was released by FC Sion at the end of the last campaign and was linked with Celtic during the summer.

And although initial talks didn’t progress, Ziegler has suggested that he is currently holding discussions with the Hoops and Real Betis over potential moves. (SportWitness)

Rangers linked with defender amid Chivas link-up chat

Speculation is growing that Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is keen to set up a link between the Ibrox club and Mexican side Chivas, similar to the arrangement between Watford and Udinese, or Manchester City and Girona.

And Caixinha has been linked with a move for Mexican international Oswaldo Alanis, amid rumours he is considering defensive options.

Alanis worked under Caixinha at Santos Laguna between 2013 and 2015 and could be seen as a possible replacement for Danny Wilson, whose contract expires next summer, or veteran stopper Bruno Alves. (Various)

McInnes issues warning to GMS

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says he is ready to put Gary Mackay-Steven’s drunken escapade behind him - but wants the winger to learn a lesson from his bizarre river rescue.

McInnes has held discussions with the player and says that is now the end of the matter - but he has warned Mackay-Steven he must never repeat those alcohol-fuelled antics again.

Speaking to RedTV, the Dons manager said: “It was totally out of character for him. I’ve no problem with players relaxing and switching off. By all means have a drink - but make sure you’re in control of the situation.” (The Scotsman)

PSG sweat over key duo ahead of Celtic clash

Paris Saint-Germain could be without Angel Di Maria and Thiago Silva when they travel to Glasgow to face Celtic next week.

Ex-Manchester United ace Di Maria tore a muscle in his thigh while on international duty with Argentina and is expected to be out for a month, while skipper Thiago Silva is a doubt for the Group B curtain-raiser after picking up a knock playing for Brazil.

Silva will be assessed ahead of PSG’s Friday night match with Metz. (Daily Mail)

Forrest using Roberts arrival to benefit Scotland

Celtic winger James Forrest has vowed to fend off competition from Patrick Roberts in order to make sure he is in peak condition for Scotland’s crucial World Cup qualifiers next month.

Forrest is one of six Hoops players who have contributed to a turnaround in Scotland’s fortunes recently - because Gordon Strachan’s men are playing ‘the Celtic way’ according to club and country skipper Scott Brown. (Daily Express)

McGeouch hopeful injury worries are over

Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch is cautiously optimistic that he is finally on the verge of eradicating his injury issues once and for all, after a summer trip to a specialist recommended to him by Robert Snodgrass.

McGeouch said: “There’s always that question mark over me with the all injuries. People are not questioning my ability or the way I play, so hopefully I can get past all that and people start talking about my performances instead.

“I’ve been fit and I’ve started the first few games so hopefully I can keep it going and that’s me over the injury issues. I just need to keep doing the things the specialist and physios have told me to do.” (Evening News)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Sports Direct have said the firm sold more shirts with Scotland and Newcastle midfielder Matt Ritchie’s name on in the UK this summer than Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney

• Kenny Miller reckons Alfredo Morelos will only improve as he settles into life in Scotland. The striker has already netted five goals for Rangers

• Celtic’s Callum McGregor admits he has not heard from Gordon Strachan since his Scotland snub - but he is not giving up hope of playing a part in their World Cup push

• Ex-Celtic striker Scott McDonald has denied rumours he was a dressing room ‘mole’ during his time with the Parkhead club - but says he knows who it was