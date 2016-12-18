Rumour Mill: SFA plan for ‘Rangers and Celtic colt teams’ | Waghorn won’t leave Gers | Kiernan ‘good enough to play in Europe’

THE SFA are planning to introduce Rangers and Celtic colt teams into League Two as part of a new project; Martyn Waghorn insists he won’t leave Rangers in the January transfer window; David Weir reckons centre-half Rob Kiernan is good enough to play in the Champions League and more in Sunday’s Rumour Mill

The SFA are planning to introduce Rangers and Celtic colt teams into League Two as part of a new project

Project Brave, a new initiative by the SFA, will see new recruit Malky Mackay bid to persuade SPFL clubs to allow Celtic and Rangers’ colt teams to join League Two.

The Sunday Mail are reporting that the newly drawn up plans for Project Brave are set to be debated and approved in January, with serious negotiations with the league clubs expected to begin early next month,

Other parts of the blueprint, including increased use of the loan market and the return of reserve football, could be ready for 2018.

It could be a long battle, as per the rules, the SFA must get the backing of 90 per cent of the Premiership and 75 per cent in the other three leagues. (Sunday Mail)

Martyn Waghorn insists he won’t leave Rangers in the January transfer window

After scoring his first goals since August, Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn has promised fans he’s here to stay.

Despite persistent rumours of problems with a contract extension and with Bristol City and Derby waiting in the wings to snap him up, it was widely believed the Ibrox hitman was heading for the exit door.

However Waghorn has told Gers fans he’ll stay and fight for his place in the team.

He told the Record: ““I am more than happy at Rangers. I am playing for my position and I want to get back in the starting line-up and play as well as I can.

“I have targets and I want to win as many trophies as I can at this club.”

The striker added that he now’s desperate to start against Celtic. (Daily Record)

• READ MORE: Aidan Smith: What a year for Andy Murray, Hibs and Leicester

David Weir reckons centre-half Rob Kiernan is good enough to play in the Champions League

Kiernan has received criticism for much of his Rangers career but scored his first-ever goal for the club against Hearts last weekend.

Ibrox assistant manager, Davie Weir, reckons he will only get better and could eventually be a player worthy of the Champions League.

Weir said: “He’s young, and he has every attribute to be a Premier League, a Champions League defender,” said Weir. “He’s two-footed and a real specimen. You couldn’t build him to look any more like a centre-half.

“He’s learning. This is the highest level he’s played at, so he’s getting tested and he’ll make mistakes. But don’t we all?” (Sunday Post)

Rodgers singles out Nir Bitton for praise after Saturday’s game against Dundee

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has told the club’s official website that Nir Bitton was “very good” in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Dundee.

Leigh Griffiths opened the scoring just before half time, while the Israel midfielder doubled the lead on 57 minutes.

And though it was a rare start for Bitton, Rodgers was full of praise for the tall midfielder.

“Some of those players haven’t played for a long time – like Nir Bitton, who got tired a little bit towards the end but, in the main, he was very good,” he told the club’s official website. (HITC)

Ian Cathro calls for unity as Hearts are booed off

New Hearts head coach Ian Cathro has appealed for unity after his Tynecastle debut ended amid a chorus of boos.

The 30-year-old was jeered at full-time after his team put on a limp display as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Partick Thistle.

The former Valencia and Newcastle coach, pictured, said: “We all feel the same reaction. I can’t boo because I’ve got to try and help find the solution.

“But players, fans, staff – our reaction is the same because we feel the same thing. We just have to stay together – and we will.

(The Scotsman)

NEWS IN BRIEF:

• Moussa Dembele named France’s best young player of 2016 (Daily Mail)

• Manchester City have been linked with a £25 million move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (The Sun)

• Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to once again reject a move to China, this time worth £120 million, and extend his Manchester United stay. (Daily Mail)