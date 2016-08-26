Rumour Mill: Roberts ‘can play against City’ | Johansen set for Fulham switch | Senderos to complete Rangers deal

Patrick Roberts will be allowed to play against Man City; Johansen set to finalise Fulham move and Senderos close to agreeing Rangers deal

Green light for Roberts to face City

PATRICK Roberts will be able to play for Celtic against parent club Manchester City in the Champions League group stages, City’s Sporting Director Txiki Bergiristain has confirmed.

Roberts, who joined Celtic on an 18-month loan deal at the start of 2016, has scored eight goals in 16 appearances for Celtic.

Asked if Roberts could face the Blues, Bergiristain told City’s website: “Yes, why not? Our target is to make him a better play and play in games such as this so we will see.” (ManCity.com)

Johansen to finalise Fulham move

STEFAN Johansen looks set to finalise a move to Fulham for a fee of around £2 million after rejecting a new deal at Celtic.

The Norwegian had been linked with a number of clubs since April, but only made one substitute appearance under Brendan Rodgers.

His agent Tore Pedersen confirmed that Johansen was not injured and the 25-year-old was undergoing a medical at Craven Cottage on Thursday night. (Daily Mail)

Senderos set to sign Rangers deal

PHILIPPE Senderos is poised to sign a deal with Rangers and has had a medical at the Ibrox club.

The 31-year-old former Arsenal and Aston Villa defender was released by Swiss outfit Grasshopper at the end of last season.

Mark Warburton has been linked with a number of central defenders this window, including Joleon Lescott, Adrian Mariappa and Oguchi Onyewu but Senderos could sign in time to face Kilmarnock this evening. (Daily Record)

Lawwell aiming for new signing before deadline

PETER Lawwell has said that Celtic will look to make one more addition to their squad before the transfer window closes.

“We’ll have an attempt to get one more in before next Wednesday’s deadline,” he said.

The Hoops have been linked with a move for Everton and Ireland midfielder James McCarthy, who looks to be on his way out of Goodison. (The Scotsman)

Hibs players to wear black armbands for Sam

HIBS manager Neil Lennon has confirmed that the team will don black armbands as a mark of respect following the death of a 106-year-old supporter.

Sam Martinez, originally from Belize, passed away yesterday at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, just months after witnessing his team lift the Scottish Cup for the first time in the 70 years he’d been a fan.

He arrived in Edinburgh in 1945 and fell in love with the Hibees who played in his favourite green and white colours. (Evening News)

Smith primed to replace Paterson

Liam Smith will step into Callum Paterson’s right-back spot if and when Hearts sell their in-demand defender, Robbie Neilson has suggested.

The Hearts head coach expects Paterson to stay beyond the transfer window after the Tynecastle club rejected a second offer from Wigan Athletic, but 20-year-old Smith has been primed just in case.

“Liam came in last season and played a few games and did well. He’s out of the team at the moment but the idea is to try to build him back in again. Whether Callum stays or goes, Liam will get progression this season.” (Evening News)

Lennon issues hands-off warning to clubs

HIBS boss Neil Lennon has issued a “hands-off” warning to any club planning on making a bid for any of his players ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Easter Road outfit have already rebuffed a £1.7 million offer for Jason Cummings but Lennon insisted none of his stars will be leaving the club.

Although he is hoping to make one further acquisition himself, having brought in Grant Holt, Ross Laidlaw, Ofir Marciano, Andrew Shinnie and Brian Graham, Lennon admitted he’d be happy to go with the squad currently at his disposal. (Evening News)

Shiels joins Dundalk

EX-Rangers midfielder Dean Shiels has signed for Irish side Dundalk.

The Northern Irishman, who also had spells at Hibernian, Kilmarnock and Doncaster after coming through Arsenal’s youth system, has joined last season’s League of Ireland Premier Division champions. (The Scotsman)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Ross County have completed the signing of Wigan midfielder Tim Chow

• Inverness Caledonian Thistle could bring in Gavin Gunning just hours after signing Lonsana Doumbouya on Thursday

• Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald is hopeful of signing Tom Hateley although Dundee, Hibs and Wigan are also interested in the ex-Motherwell midfielder

• Dundee boss Paul Hartley has given up hope of signing Stevie Mallan from St Mirren after a £75k bid was rejected, and won’t offer a contract to ex-Auxerre player Lynel Kitambala

• Mario Bilate has apologised to Dundee United, claiming he was misquoted by a Dutch football magazine in which he claimed his injury had beeb misdiagnosed by Tannadice medical staff

• Scotland No 2 and Motherwell boss Mark McGhee has blasted Ricky Sbragia after ‘Well youngster Chris Caddens was left out of the U21 squad

• Dunfermline look set to sign Farid El Alagui - if the ex-Hibs forward can prove he is over his injury hell that ruined his time at Easter Road

• Raith Rovers are set to sign Conor Brennan, who was released by Kilmarnock, after injuries to Stark’s Park ‘keepers Kevin Cuthbert and Aaron Lennox