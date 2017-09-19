Rumour Mill: No SFA ban for Windass | Boyata set for new deal | Manager reveals why he turned down Celtic

Josh Windass escapes any SFA action over his gesture to Partick fans; Celtic keen to tie down Boyata on longer deal and Owen Coyle has revealed why he turned down Celtic job

Windass escapes SFA action

Josh Windass is free to face Celtic after the SFA decided he had no case to answer. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has been cleared by the SFA of ‘excessive misconduct’ and will be free to face Celtic this Saturday.

The 23-year-old was filmed making an offensive gesture to Partick Thistle fans during Friday’s 2-2 draw at The Energy Check Stadium, sparking fears the player would be cited by the SFA and ruled out of the Old Firm clash.

However, it has been reported that the SFA believe there is no case to answer and will not be taking any further action against the Rangers player. (The Scotsman)

New deal for Dedryck

Brendan Rodgers has hailed the imminent return to action of Dedryck Boyata and confirmed he wants the Belgian central defender to be the next Celtic player secured on a longer-term contract by the club.

Boyata is expected to make his first appearance of the season in tomorrow night’s Betfred Cup quarter-final against Dundee at Dens Park. The 26-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury during pre-season training.

The Hoops have already agreed extended contracts with Stuart Armstrong, Scott Brown, Jozo Simunovic and Callum McGregor and Boyata, whose current deal has less than two years to run, is next on Rodgers’ list. (The Scotsman)

Coyle reveals why he snubbed Celtic

Owen Coyle has admitted family reasons stopped him from taking the Celtic job following Gordon Strachan’s resignation in 2009.

Coyle was regarded as one of Britain’s top young managers after guiding Burnley into the Premier League but decided against joining Celtic, who eventually appointed Tony Mowbray.

Coyle told BBC Sportsound: “My initial reaction was, ‘yes I want to take the job’. I had to take the emotion out of the decision because my kids were a lot younger at that time.

“Had they been a little bit older we probably would have [made the move].” (BBC)

De Boer in line for Anderlecht gig

Former Rangers and Holland defender Frank De Boer has emerged as a possible candidate for the vacant managerial post at Anderlecht, following the departure of Rene Weiler yesterday.

The Dutchman, who starred for the Ibrox side alongside twin brother Ronald, was at the helm at Crystal Palace but was emptied by the Eagles after an stuttering start to the season.

But the Ajax legend could make a swift return to management in Belgium although he faces competition from Michel Preud’homme, ex-Anderlecht player and manager Franky Vercauteren and Ghent boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck. (Scottish Sun)

Levein hails Walker after transfer saga

Hearts manager Craig Levein says Jamie Walker is focused and ‘in a good place’ - because talk of a transfer to Rangers has now ceased.

The 24-year-old produced his best performance of the season so far on Saturday as Hearts won 2-1 at Hamilton, with Levein revealing he hasn’t even needed to speak with Walker about his future since taking charge as manager.

Levein said he is delighted with Walker’s contribution, adding: “He’s obviously in a good place so we’ll see how things go. I think it has helped him that the transfer window is closed.” (Evening News)

Cavani and Neymar in PSG bust-up

Paris Saint-Germain forwards Neymar and Edinson Cavani had to be physically separated by a team-mate last night, according to reports in France.

Thiago Silva was forced to step in and prevent a fight in the PSG dressing after the pair had clashed over dead ball situations during the side’s 2-0 win over Lyon.

Manager Unai Emery told the warring pair to sort it out but Cavani reportedly stormed off after a bust-up over who should take the French side’s set pieces. (L’Equipe)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Martin Boyle believes the chance of a fifth Hampden visit in just 18 months will drive him and his Easter Road team-mates on in tonight’s Betfred Cup quarter-final against Livingston

• Paddy Power has been criticised on social media after the bookmaker offered odds on Ugo Ehiogu, who died earlier this year, becoming next Birmingham City boss

• Celtic have been handed a huge boost with the news that Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer could be facing several months out after injuring his foot in training