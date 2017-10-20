Rumour Mill: Liverpool striker to Celtic? | Green light for Rangers transfer? | Gers legend slams Miller

Celtic linked with move for forgotten Liverpool striker, have Rangers been handed a boost in the pursuit of one of their targets and Derek Johnstone hits out at Kenny Miller

Celtic linked with Ings move

Celtic have been linked with an approach for forgotten Liverpool striker Danny Ings, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is also a target for the likes of Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton but Jurgen Klopp could allow a loan move for the striker in January.

But the fact Rodgers signed Ings for Liverpool could boost the Hoops’ chances of landing the Winchester-born forward. (Various)

Levein ‘won’t reopen Walker talks’

Craig Levein looks unlikely to attempt to restart negotiations with Jamie Walker over a new Hearts deal, paving the way for Rangers to make a move.

The Hearts boss said: “It’s been difficult for Jamie with all the things going on around him and I understand and appreciate that. I’ve not even approached [his contract situation], though.”

Read the full article on scotsman.com here>>>

Johnstone slams Miller

Derek Johnstone has launched a scathing attack on Rangers striker Kenny Miller, criticising the forward and his agent for their behaviour in recent weeks.

In his Evening Times column, Johnstone said: “If Miller isn’t happy, he should make that known to the club and keep it between the two of them. If he isn’t going to be there next season then the agent wants to protect his reputation. “But I’m sure Kenny has got a tongue in his head too and he has told the manager exactly how he feels.” (Evening Times)

BT Sport issue new Betfred Cup advert after backlash

BT Sport chiefs have pulled the plug on the television advert that displayed Celtic and Rangers’ names much larger than those of Hibernian and Motherwell.

Hibs hit back at the broadcaster with a version of the advert that had Hibernian in large font and a message reading ‘the best way to watch the game is to buy a ticket’ while Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson also hit out at the ad.

But BT Sport appears to have quietly issued a new advert, with all team names the same size. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers bullish over European tactics

Celtic have the wrong manager in charge if they want someone to park the bus, insists Brendan Rodgers.

The Northern Irishman has vowed not to change his philosophy and tactics as his side attempt to make progress in the Champions League.

Rodgers was criticised for his tactics in Munich on Wednesday night but remains defiant about his gameplans. (Daily Record)

Lustig backs Rodgers’ philosophy

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig has insisted the entire Parkhead playing squad support manager Brendan Rodgers’ tactical approach in their European campaign.

“We play our brand of football and believe in it,” the Swedish international said. “We all buy into the plan to play this way.” (Daily Record)

Gray craving the one that got away

Hibs captain David Gray says the memory of their last-gasp League Cup final defeat to Ross County just weeks before the club won the Scottish Cup can spur Neil Lennon’s men on at Hampden against Celtic.

Gray, who scored the winning goal in the historic Scottish Cup final, said: “Losing the League Cup final the year we won the Scottish Cup still haunts me a little bit.

“But we used that as motivation. We know we go into the [semi-final against Celtic] as underdogs but we’re capable of getting the result.” (Evening News)

Alves wants Miller to play at Hampden

Rangers need big-game specialist Kenny Miller for Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Motherwell, his team-mate Bruno Alves believes.

The defender reports that the veteran striker, who has been out in the cold since last month’s 2-0 defeat by Celtic, has been flying in training this week.

Read the full article on scotsman.com here>>>